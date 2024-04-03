New £10mn fund launches with aim of reducing suicides in London Credit: Mental Health Foundation / Farid Akhtar

London’s City Bridge Foundation has launched a £10 million suicide prevention programme for organisations in the capital.

City Bridge Foundation has allocated £4.2 million offering seven-year grants to four strategic partnerships to tackle systemic issues around suicide prevention.

A further £5.8 million in five-year core funding grants will go to community projects reducing isolation and boosting community connection for those most at risk.

The foundation hopes the funding will help to drive down the statistic that 10 people in the capital take their life every week.

Giles Shilson, City Bridge Foundation Chairman, said:

“Every life lost to suicide is a human tragedy, many of which can be avoided with the right support and early intervention. It’s a complex issue and one that requires strategic, co-ordinated action. “As far as we’re aware, this is the only programme of its scale and breadth in the country, funding both strategic suicide prevention projects and grassroots programmes. “We hope it will have a significant impact in tackling societal issues that hinder suicide prevention and providing the early help people need before they reach crisis point.”

The programme was devised with input from an advisory group of people who have experienced suicidal ideation or bereavement through suicide, and following in-depth research into existing programmes and consultation with key stakeholders.

The grassroots funding is open for applications now, and is aimed at reaching at-risk individuals who might otherwise slip through the net, particularly middle-aged men experiencing deprivation and people at key moments of change such as pregnancy, leaving care or leaving prison.

The strategic funding, for which applications open in June, is available for existing or new partnerships, with priorities for funding including embedding lived experience in suicide prevention schemes, workforce support and improving access to data.

Organisations that successfully apply for funding will also get suicide prevention training and will be supported by a learning partner who will gather and share learning in the sector.