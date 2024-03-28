Stars support WaterAid campaign, plus more celeb news WaterAid Ambassador Dougray Scott. Credit: WaterAid/Eliza Powell

A round up of recent celebrity news – from stars including Dougray Scott and Ellie Simmonds supporting WaterAid’s Extra Time campaign, to Eva Longoria’s support of Hard Rock International’s WE ARE initiative, and Amy Nuttall taking part in The Brain Tumour Charity’s Twilight Walk.

Stars support WaterAid Extra Time campaign

Former Paralympian Ellie Simmonds, actors Amanda Mealing, Dougray Scott and Ariyon Bakare, and presenter Tyler West are leading WaterAid’s Extra Time campaign to highlight the time millions of women and girls lose to water collection and the powerful difference clean water can make.



Almost one in ten people around the world do not have clean water close to home, with women and girls shouldering the burden of water collection, often walking up to three hours or more every day. The campaign, which forms part of the charity’s Water Means Life appeal, sees the five stars spotlight how precious three hours are by sharing what they would do if they were gifted that extra time in the day – from revisiting their love for horse riding to learning how to cook.

Eva Longoria supports Hard Rock International’s WE ARE initiative

Actor Eva Longoria teamed up with Hard Rock International this International Women’s Month for its “WE ARE” initiative honouring its ongoing commitment to championing women’s health and empowerment. The collaboration is the latest for its charitable arm, Hard Rock Heals Foundation.

This IWM, Eva starred in the latest Hard Rock campaign which has curated a limited retail t-shirt, retailing for £32.45, which aims to celebrate inspiring women. A portion of proceeds will also support Hard Rock Heals, Global Gift Foundation, and Magee-Women’s Institute.

Last week we were transported to an enchanted wonderland to spend an evening raising money for children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

Thank you to everyone who helped us raisie over £300,000, and especially to our event sponsors @Morrisons & @ok_magazine pic.twitter.com/JUeZh4Zx5j — Together for Short Lives (@Tog4ShortLives) March 16, 2024

Together for Short Lives Ball raises over £300k, hosted by Simon Cowell

On Monday 4 March, Simon Cowell welcomed over 200 guests to Together for Short Lives’ annual Ball to raise money for the UK’s 99,000 seriously ill children and their families. With support from headline sponsor Morrisons and partner OK! Magazine, the Ball has so far raised over £300,000 for the leading children’s palliative care charity, with more still to come.

Hosted by Cowell, a Patron of Together for Short Lives for 15 years, the money raised from the Ball will go towards ensuring that Together for Short Lives’ Family Support Hub, can continue to give families of children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions emotional, practical, and financial help.

Zoë Wanamaker & Royce Pierreson voice animation for Causeway

Actor Zoë Wanamaker has joined forces with The Witcher and Line of Duty actor Royce Pierreson, to voice a new animation for the national crime reduction charity Causeway. Over 80% of the UK prison population have experienced at least one adverse childhood trauma, and the animation shines a spotlight on the link between trauma and criminality and the work Causeway does in the field.

The animation tells the real-life story of a man called Dwayne Nathan Jack. Royce Pierreson voices the role of Dwayne in the animation, whilst Zoë Wanamaker acts as the narrator. Dwayne’s exact words were taken to create the script heard spoken in the animation.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen designs sculpture for Elmer’s Big Parade Blackpool

With Elmer’s Big Parade Blackpool coming up in April, organisers Brian House Children’s Hospice has revealed one of the sculptures on the art trail. Elmer Elaganza has been designed by interior designer and television presenter Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and is one of more than 70 sculptures that will be in key locations around Blackpool inspired by David McKee’s popular children’s character Elmer the Patchwork Elephant.

Laurence, who is also Creative Curator of the Blackpool Illuminations, popped into Brian House to reveal his sculpture. Elmer Elaganza, which is sponsored by VisitBlackpool, will be on display for eight weeks, free for people to visit and collect a reward offered by Elmer’s Big Parade Blackpool supporters and sponsors through a dedicated free trail app. At the end of the trail, the sculpture will be auctioned off along with all other large sculptures to raise money for Brian House.

Chef Tom Aikens headlines Audience with… event benefitting Only A Pavement Away

Chef Tom Aikens headlined Arena’s exclusive ‘Audience with…’ event at the 5* Rosewood London on Friday 15 March in partnership with industry charity, Only A Pavement Away.

Guests heard from Tom Aikens on his motivations and aspirations in an interview with The Rosewood’s Executive Chef, Simon Young. Along with a panel discussion with Will Beckett, founder and CEO, Hawksmoor, Janene Pretorius, Head of People and Culture, Wolseley Hospitality Group and Emma McClarkin, CEO, British Beer and Pub Association. All funds raised at the event will go towards supporting people facing homelessness, prison leavers and veterans into careers within hospitality. The charity has also recently appointed chef, food stylist, recipe developer and home economist Evangeline Harbury as ambassador.

SUCH a fabulous day walking the #twilightwalk #10K with all @BrainTumourOrg (thank you @Pierstownley for always supporting me and my family 🙏✨). This charity is amazing ❤️. The most special day meeting and talking with others who have lived through similar 💔❤️. Another… pic.twitter.com/HQabUqMRTF — Amy Nuttall (@amynutts) March 23, 2024

Actor Amy Nuttall takes part in The Brain Tumour Charity’s Twilight Walk

Actor Amy Nuttall was one of more than 1000 people taking part in The Twilight Walk on Saturday 23 March to raise funds for Hampshire-based The Brain Tumour Charity.

Participants could choose between a 10K or 5K route through London’s Royal Parks and set off following a speech by campaigner Nicola Nuttall whose daughter Laura was dedicated to raising awareness of the condition before she died from a glioblastoma in May 2023. The Twilight Walk was launched in 2013 and is the flagship event for The Brain Tumour Charity alongside individually organised ‘Own Walks’ which are taking place all over the country. The event also featured a warm-up by fitness influencer Rod Buchanan. Amy Nuttall, who recently released the single ‘Thank You Mother’ to raise funds for The Brain Tumour Charity, was set to take part alongside members of her family and a close friend.