Inaugural Big Give Arts for Impact campaign beats target to raise £2.8mn The Music in Secondary Schools Trust raised £40,000

Big Give’s inaugural Arts for Impact campaign has raised £2,849,273 in support of 238 charities using the arts for social impact across the UK.

Between the 19-26 March, 12,386 donations were made by the public to arts and culture organisations spanning music, theatre, dance, visual arts, museums, galleries, and literature. Initially aiming to secure £2.5 million in funding, the campaign beat its target, with total matched funds comprising £1.3 million, including gift aid contributions. Public donations are matched by philanthropists, foundations and companies.

Stratford Literary Festival raised £5,843 for its Build A Library campaign

The Arts for Impact campaign was run in partnership with New Philanthropy for Arts & Culture (NPAC), many of whose philanthropist members contributed to the campaign as champions. NPAC supported Big Give to design the programme, and provided training and support for participating charities as well as advocacy across the arts and culture sector.

James Reed CBE, Chair of Trustees for Big Give, said:

“The fact that we have been able to initiate such a fantastic inaugural arts campaign highlights the needs of these very deserving charities. More than ever, funding constraints are impacting those in the community that benefit from the arts, so it’s crucial we are able to help provide them this support.”

Sir Vernon Ellis, Chair of NPAC, said:

“This is an excellent outcome for the charities taking part in this first campaign of its kind, and I am thrilled with the level of new public support. Not only does it demonstrate that the impactful work of many hundreds of arts and culture charities encourages a broad base of support, but it also shows the power of using match funding to mobilise additional support for the arts.”

The Almeida Theatre raised £47,995 for its Community ‘Trilogy’ Year 2 project English National Ballet raised £50,229 for its Ballet Futures: The Pipeline Project