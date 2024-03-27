A clutch of charitable Easter eggs
With just a few days to go until Easter Sunday, chocolate is inescapable. Here’s a round up of some of the chocolate on offer that’s also doing good.
Okay, strictly speaking this one isn’t chocolate – Alder Hey Children’s Charity is offering a virtual egg for £2. Each one sold helps to ensure an egg or suitable gift on Easter Sunday for every child at Alder Hey, as well as help the charity in its work year-round.
In Ireland, Avoca’s milk chocolate egg is available across all Avoca food markets with all proceeds going directly to its charity partner The Gavin Glynn Foundation.
Cards for Good Causes has a range of cards and gifts – including chocolate buttons (£2.99) – and for every purchase people can add a donation for a good cause.
In its online shop, Crisis has a range of items suitable for Easter gifting, including a special Crisis Toblerone with an exclusive “Life beyond homelessness” spring design, for £4.99.
Oxfam is selling a range of chocolate in its stores and online, from Divine to Tony’s Chocolonely and Cocoa Loco.
Marie Curie’s Easter gift range includes Charbonnel et Walker Chocolate Mini Eggs, presented in a rabbit shaped box (£14), and Charbonnel et Walker egg shaped Marc de Champagne truffles (£25).
The Real Easter Egg range from The Meaningful Chocolate Company has an Easter story book in the box, is made of Fairtrade chocolate and supports charitable projects.
WWF is also offering Easter chocolate, from Cocoa Loco, from white chocolate and raspberry or milk chocolate eggs (currently £5.99), to mini milk and white chocolate chickens (currently £4.49).