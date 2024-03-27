Why your supporters are wealthier than you expect. Course details.

A clutch of charitable Easter eggs

Melanie May

Melanie May | 27 March 2024 | News

An easter nest with chocolate in it. By 165106 on pixabay.

With just a few days to go until Easter Sunday, chocolate is inescapable. Here’s a round up of some of the chocolate on offer that’s also doing good.

Okay, strictly speaking this one isn’t chocolate – Alder Hey Children’s Charity is offering a virtual egg for £2. Each one sold helps to ensure an egg or suitable gift on Easter Sunday for every child at Alder Hey, as well as help the charity in its work year-round.  

In Ireland, Avoca’s milk chocolate egg is available across all Avoca food markets with all proceeds going directly to its charity partner The Gavin Glynn Foundation.

Cards for Good Causes has a range of cards and gifts – including chocolate buttons (£2.99) – and for every purchase people can add a donation for a good cause.

In its online shop, Crisis has a range of items suitable for Easter gifting, including a special Crisis Toblerone with an exclusive “Life beyond homelessness” spring design, for £4.99.

Oxfam is selling a range of chocolate in its stores and online, from Divine to Tony’s Chocolonely and Cocoa Loco.

Marie Curie’s Easter gift range includes Charbonnel et Walker Chocolate Mini Eggs, presented in a rabbit shaped box (£14), and Charbonnel et Walker egg shaped Marc de Champagne truffles (£25).

The Real Easter Egg range from The Meaningful Chocolate Company has an Easter story book in the box, is made of Fairtrade chocolate and supports charitable projects.

WWF is also offering Easter chocolate, from Cocoa Loco, from white chocolate and raspberry or milk chocolate eggs (currently £5.99), to mini milk and white chocolate chickens (currently £4.49).  

Related posts

14 June 2021

From gin to Scotch eggs – products raising funds for charities
30 July 2021

7 books that give to good causes
21 July 2023

Charity beer – & beer festivals – supporting good causes this summer
27 February 2024

From daffodils to cider: 6 products raising funds for good causes

Loading

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.

Mastodon