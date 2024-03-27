A clutch of charitable Easter eggs

With just a few days to go until Easter Sunday, chocolate is inescapable. Here’s a round up of some of the chocolate on offer that’s also doing good.

Okay, strictly speaking this one isn’t chocolate – Alder Hey Children’s Charity is offering a virtual egg for £2. Each one sold helps to ensure an egg or suitable gift on Easter Sunday for every child at Alder Hey, as well as help the charity in its work year-round.

Thinking of something different to gift this Easter? Our delicious milk chocolate egg is available across all Avoca food markets with all proceeds going directly to our charity partner @thegavinglynnfoundation! pic.twitter.com/CC1uG3BFml Advertisement March 27, 2024

In Ireland, Avoca’s milk chocolate egg is available across all Avoca food markets with all proceeds going directly to its charity partner The Gavin Glynn Foundation.

Last chance to pick up your #Easter cards and gifts before the weekend! Shop Easter cards, card packs and seasonal gifts with us and you will be helping to support UK charities. Shop Easter here: https://t.co/ghlFYp76ab#easter #charity pic.twitter.com/jjda8jpnus — Cards for Good Causes (@cardsforcharity) March 25, 2024

Cards for Good Causes has a range of cards and gifts – including chocolate buttons (£2.99) – and for every purchase people can add a donation for a good cause.

In its online shop, Crisis has a range of items suitable for Easter gifting, including a special Crisis Toblerone with an exclusive “Life beyond homelessness” spring design, for £4.99.

It's not too late to come down to #Oxfam #Harpenden at 3, Harding Parade & stock up on those #Easter treats and decorations! 🐣 🍫Plus we have some great deals on chocolate with 20% off @TonysChocoUK_IE bars & @divinechocolate dessert bars and 3 for 2 on Divine mini eggs! 😋 😋 pic.twitter.com/PHZNYduAHI — Oxfam Harpenden Clothes & Homewares (@OxfamHarpenden) March 26, 2024

Oxfam is selling a range of chocolate in its stores and online, from Divine to Tony’s Chocolonely and Cocoa Loco.

Marie Curie’s Easter gift range includes Charbonnel et Walker Chocolate Mini Eggs, presented in a rabbit shaped box (£14), and Charbonnel et Walker egg shaped Marc de Champagne truffles (£25).

Not available in supermarkets, The Real Easter Egg is made with delicious Fairtrade milk chocolate, is plastic and palm oil free, and comes with a 24 page Easter story activity book. Our final deadline for orders is Monday 18th March https://t.co/pk6q1KoRwH pic.twitter.com/vuGQWcrxpz — Meaningful Chocolate (@MeaningfulChoc) March 7, 2024

The Real Easter Egg range from The Meaningful Chocolate Company has an Easter story book in the box, is made of Fairtrade chocolate and supports charitable projects.

WWF is also offering Easter chocolate, from Cocoa Loco, from white chocolate and raspberry or milk chocolate eggs (currently £5.99), to mini milk and white chocolate chickens (currently £4.49).