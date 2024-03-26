Volunteers’ Week returns on 3-9 June – its 40th anniversary

Volunteers’ Week is a UK-wide celebration led by the UK Volunteering Forum (NCVO in England) that celebrates and shines a light on the impact of volunteers, and encourages more to give it a try.



During the course of the week, a programme of celebratory activities and events will bring together charities, voluntary groups, social organisations and volunteers in recognition of their contribution to society. This will include award ceremonies, coffee mornings and days out with the week culminating in The Big Help Out from 7 to 9 June, where people across the UK will get the chance to experience a range of volunteer taster sessions.

Resources for taking part

The Volunteers’ Week website lists what’s happening across the country, and also has a host of resources for organisations taking part. These range from ideas on what to do, advice on how to plan, publicise and run an event, information on how to manage volunteers, and a downloadable toolkit with printable cards, certificates, banners and more, plus social media templates for publicly thanking volunteers.

UK volunteering facts

In 2021/22, 14.2 million people in the UK volunteered through a group, club or organisation at least once a year and over 8.3 million (16%) of people did so at least once a month.

The most common reason overall for volunteering is wanting to improve things or help people (40%).

In 2020/21 there were 163,959 voluntary organisations, most of which rely on volunteers.

The voluntary sector contributes about £20bn to the UK’s GDP.

People volunteer for a range of causes, while volunteering in the third sector is most common. Remote volunteering (volunteering online or over the phone) is the third most common ‘place’ people volunteer in.

Sarah Vibert, CEO at NCVO (the National Council for Voluntary Organisations), which coordinates Volunteers’ Week in England, said:

“Across the country, all year round, and in a million ways, volunteers make an enormous contribution to their communities. In the 40th year of Volunteers’ Week, we have a chance to celebrate the impact of their tireless efforts and say a big thank you for all they do. “Now more than ever it is important to recognise those who selflessly give up their time to help others and inspire even more people to take up a volunteering opportunity for a cause they’re passionate about. We can’t wait to celebrate the power volunteering has to bring communities together and be part of recognising the immense impact they have for the people they help.”

Elizabeth Henderson, Chief Volunteer of England, Scouts, who are supporting this year’s Volunteers’ Week, said:

