Scouts’ Matt Hyde to take CEO role at Lloyds Bank Foundation, plus more mover news

Matt Hyde, CEO of Scouts, is moving to Lloyds Bank Foundation while Action Planning’s David Sant is retiring at the end of the year. More on these and other movers below.

Scouts CEO Matt Hyde OBE to become new Lloyds Bank Foundation CEO

After 11 years as the CEO of the Scout Association, Matt Hyde will join Lloyds Bank Foundation for England and Wales as its next CEO, taking over from Paul Streets who led the Foundation for a decade and announced his intention to retire in December 2023. Hydewas selected by the Foundation’s trustees with input from the senior leadership team, staff representatives, and charity partners.

As the leader of the Scouts Hyde has championed the value of developing the skills, confidence, and resilience of young people and wider communities through thousands of local charities, supported by 140,000 volunteers. He led the Scouts to achieving greater equity, diversity and inclusion, growing Scouting in areas of deprivation, increasing the membership among girls to nurture life skills and lifelong impact and by starting a race equity programme. He is also co-founder of The Big Help Out and was previously CEO of the NUS.

L-R: David Sant and Sean Tully

Action Planning to come under new leadership as David Saint retires

David Saint, Founder and Chairman of charity consultancy Action Planning, is to retire at the end of 2024 after 34 years. Sean Tully, currently a member of the Action Planning Core Team and a specialist in Trusts and Foundations fundraising, will take over leadership of the company from the end of December. Saint, who turns 72 this year, has worked in the sector for 50 years and launched Action Planning in 1990. He said, “We are often asked to help charities with succession planning – in particular when it concerns the organisation’s founder. Now it’s our turn! From January 2025 I will take my place among the Action Planning Associates Community and will continue to deliver occasional consultancy projects through Action Planning.”

Tully has been an Action Planning Associate for the past eight years and a member of the Core Team for the past four years. Initially he had responsibility for developing the Church Capital Appeals service, and then for leading the Trusts research and Bid Writing service. More recently he took on wider responsibilities as Client Services Lead.

Laurie Lee appointed CEO of Guy’s & St Thomas’ Foundation

As Chief Executive Officer, Laurie Lee will provide strategic leadership across the Foundation’s five routes to impact, including: Guy’s & St Thomas’ Foundation, Guy’s & St Thomas’ Charity, Evelina London Children’s Charity, Guy’s Cancer Charity and Impact on Urban Health. He has been interim CEO of the charitable foundation since April 2023.

Lee brings with him a wealth of experience in the charitable sector. In his previous role as Chief Executive Officer at CARE International UK, he helped to lead a coalition of organisations to achieve the 2019 global law against sexual violence and harassment at work, which protects over 500 million women in 50 countries with no domestic legal protection. He has previously held senior leadership positions at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and as a senior government advisor. He holds board positions with several other charities.

TLC: Talk, Listen, Change announces board of new commercial operation

TLC: Talk, Listen, Change has added a raft of senior experience to the board of its new commercial operation, Now You’re Talking Therapy: a paid-for counselling service which will be available for individuals and businesses, with profit generated being fed back into the charity. Heading the new board will be John Sless, an international consultant who previously served on the board of directors at TLC: Talk, Listen, Change. He has over 30 years of management experience across the globe and has had a key role in expanding the charity in the past decade.

Joining him as a non-executive director will be Carolyn Blunt, a trustee of TLC: Talk, Listen, Change who has founded a number of businesses over the past two decades. Caroline Osler is also joining as a non-executive board member, bringing her experience of running her own consultancy business, as well as Chief People Officer for two UK airlines. The final new appointment, Nicholas Williams, joins TLC to bring his knowledge and skillset forged with one of the largest financial services organisations in the UK, where he leads teams of engineers developing digital products. He also holds a university lecturer position.

Global Fund for Children appoints first Co-CEOs: John Hecklinger and Hayley Roffey

Global Fund for Children has announced a new leadership structure, with current President and CEO John Hecklinger and Global Managing Director Hayley Roffey taking the roles of Co-Chief Executives, effective immediately. The shared leadership model is intended to bring in new ideas and broader expertise, while increasing capacity, promoting work-life harmony, and ensuring leadership continuity – and positioning the organisation to better serve its communities.

Explaining the decision, the announcement said: “GFC has already made significant changes to decentralize authority and decision-making with structures like Co-Chairs of our Global Board, Regional Co-Directors, an extended Leadership Team that makes strategic decisions, and a Youth Leadership Council providing advice and guidance on strategic and operational matters and with representation on the Global Board. Establishing a Co-CEO model was a natural next step, diversifying gender at the CEO level, welcoming Hayley as a leader of an alumni partner organization, and reflecting the feminist principles that GFC has operated by through its values and overall ways of working.”