National Fundraising Award nominees named

Melanie May

Melanie May | 22 March 2024 | News

Banner for the National Fundraising Awards

The shortlisted nominees for this year’s National Fundraising Awards 2024 have been unveiled by the Chartered Institute of Fundraising.

The awards recognise fundraising best practice and excellence, providing a platform to showcase fundraisers and their vital contributions to the sector.

There were 222 nominations across 12 categories – with the judging panel narrowing it down to a shortlist of three nominees per category. The winners will be announced at a ceremony on Wednesday, July 3 at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre, which will be the first time it has been held in-person since 2019.

The categories, and nominees revealed to date are:

Katie Docherty, CEO at the Chartered Institute of Fundraising, said:

“I’m delighted that the National Fundraising Awards are returning for the first time since 2020 – and the first in-person ceremony in five years.

 

“We cannot wait to celebrate the achievements of some of the most impactful fundraisers and campaigns in the sector. We had some outstanding entries this year and it was not an easy task for the judging panel to narrow them down to our shortlisted nominees – we look forward to welcoming our nominees to the QEII Centre in July.”

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.

