National Fundraising Award nominees named

The shortlisted nominees for this year’s National Fundraising Awards 2024 have been unveiled by the Chartered Institute of Fundraising.

The awards recognise fundraising best practice and excellence, providing a platform to showcase fundraisers and their vital contributions to the sector.

There were 222 nominations across 12 categories – with the judging panel narrowing it down to a shortlist of three nominees per category. The winners will be announced at a ceremony on Wednesday, July 3 at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre, which will be the first time it has been held in-person since 2019.

The categories, and nominees revealed to date are:

Fundraiser of the Year – Tabea Dilling: BMS World; Joanna Sullivan: Dementia UK ; Charlotte di Corpo: Capital Theatres

; Charlotte di Corpo: Capital Theatres Fundraising Campaign of the Year – Islamic Relief UK; Every Child, Everywhere campaign : Children’s Hospice’s Across Scotland (CHAS) ; #SaveCLAPA Appeal: The Cleft Lip and Palate Association (CLAPA)

; #SaveCLAPA Appeal: The Cleft Lip and Palate Association (CLAPA) Fundraising Charity of the Year – Bowel Cancer UK; Alzheimer’s Society ; Citizens Advice

; Citizens Advice Fundraising Event of the Year – Dragon Boat Road: Birmingham Women’s and Children’s Hospital; CharityComedy Takeover: Human Appeal ; Santa Abseil: St Margaret’s Hospice Care

; Santa Abseil: St Margaret’s Hospice Care Volunteer Fundraiser of the Year – Colin Rodger and Martin Higgins: Diabetes UK; Manny Kang: Dementia UK ; Jill Sim: RNLI

; Jill Sim: RNLI Charity-Business Relationship of the Year – Just a Drop and PPHE Hotel Group (formerly Park Plaza Hotels); Ambitious about Autism and Marsh McLennan ; Ripple Effect NGO and Riverford Organic Farmers

; Ripple Effect NGO and Riverford Organic Farmers Best Supporter Experience of the Year – Everlasting Forest: Mind; School Days Programme: CAMFED International ; Dogs Trust Village: Dogs Trust

; Dogs Trust Village: Dogs Trust Legacy Campaign of the Year – RSPCA; RNLI ; Sense

; Sense Newcomer of the Year – Emma Andrews: Thames Hospice; Anna Houghton: Mary’s Meals ; Vanessa Fairfax Woods: Go Beyond

; Vanessa Fairfax Woods: Go Beyond Individual Giving Campaign of the Year – Dogs Trust; RNLI ; War Child

; War Child Best Supplier to the Fundraising Sector of the Year – Charity Challenge; Get Grants ; Open

Katie Docherty, CEO at the Chartered Institute of Fundraising, said:

“I’m delighted that the National Fundraising Awards are returning for the first time since 2020 – and the first in-person ceremony in five years. “We cannot wait to celebrate the achievements of some of the most impactful fundraisers and campaigns in the sector. We had some outstanding entries this year and it was not an easy task for the judging panel to narrow them down to our shortlisted nominees – we look forward to welcoming our nominees to the QEII Centre in July.”