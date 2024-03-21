Majority of donors more confident supporting charities displaying Fundraising Badge

73% of donors are more confident supporting charities that display the Fundraising Badge, according to research shared in the Fundraising Regulator’s latest annual report and accounts for the 2022/23 financial year.

The Fundraising Badge is a logo that shows charities are registered with the Fundraising Regulator.

The report also shares that 61% of respondents think more positively of a charity displaying the badge and more than half (51%) reported they would be more likely to support a charity they had not heard of before if it was displaying the badge.

Levy payments at 98% & more small charity registrations

The regulator also announced a 98% payment rate of the annual Fundraising Levy for 1 September 2022 to 31 August 2023, from charities spending £100,000 or more each year on their fundraising activities.

Over 6,000 organisations are now registered with the Fundraising Regulator, which is a 7% increase on the year before, and there was an 11% increase in registrations from smaller charities, which are voluntary.

Complaints rise 8%

The report shows that the number of complaints the regulator has received has increased, seeing an 8% rise. 20 charities have also made use of its self-reporting pathway, which launched last year allowing charities to self-report where they believe they may have breached the Code of Fundraising Practice and get support. The regulator saw the number of self-reports increase in the last quarter of the year in response to a news story that identified issues with a sub-contracted fundraising agency carrying out door-to-door fundraising.

The annual report also discusses preparations for several key projects the regulator has been working on this year, including its code review, levy review, and development of its new proactive regulatory function – which has since led to the regulator launching its first market inquiry into the use of subcontractors in fundraising.

Lord Toby Harris, Chair of the Fundraising Regulator, said:

“The charitable fundraising sector has continued to face challenging conditions as the cost-of-living crisis and significant global events continue to impact the landscape, and this in turn affects the way we need to regulate the sector. “I would like to commend charities and their partners for their hard work in the face of such challenges. I also wish to thank the thousands of fundraising organisations that demonstrate their support for independent regulation and commitment to excellent practice through registering with us and paying the Fundraising Levy.”