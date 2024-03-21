Dataro - turn your donor data into donor predictions

Alzheimer’s Research UK & RSPCA win top gongs at 2024 Smiley Charity Film Awards

Melanie May

Melanie May | 21 March 2024 | News

Charities including Alzheimer’s Research UK, RSPCA, Coppafeel, and Greenpeace UK are among the winners of this year’s Smiley Charity Film Awards.

This year – the Awards’ seventh – saw over 500 charities enter. 202 charity films were shortlisted, with 18 crowned winners.

The Smiley Charity Film Awards’ Grand Prix Charity Film of the Year award went to Alzheimer’s Research UK for a film voiced by Academy Award-winning actress Olivia Colman and shining a light on the condition. The Grand Prix People’s Choice Award, voted for and decided by the public, went to the RSPCA for its film bringing attention to animal cruelty.

The winners of the 2024 Smiley Charity Film Awards were announced last night (20 March) in a ceremony hosted by Ellie Taylor, comedian and star from Ted Lasso, at the ODEON Luxe Leicester Square. The event was also attended by over 200 charities and a range of celebrity guests including Shirley Ballas, Kimberley Wyatt, Professor Green, and Greg Wallace.

The Big Issue Corporate Cause Award, which shines a spotlight on businesses that give back, went to Norwich FC for its film on mental health that went viral across the country last October for World Mental Health Day.

The Smiley Champion of Change Award went to Nada al-Ahdal for her work as a human rights activist, setting up The Nada Foundation at the age of 22. The awards also shine a light on charities outside of the UK through the Bicester Collection International Impact Award; which this year went to World Childhood Foundation USA. 

Categories are organised by turnover:

Longform Category Winners

Individual Category Winners

