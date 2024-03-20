New fully-funded training programme for organisations promoting refugee inclusion in UK

Spring Impact has opened applications for Lean Impact for Scale – a fully-funded training programme designed to equip social leaders with the tools to improve their scaling strategies and achieve sustainable impact at scale.

According to UNHCR, as of November 2022, there were over 231,000 refugees in the UK and 127,000 pending asylum applications. Once granted refugee status and other forms of protection, individuals often face significantly reduced support and daily hurdles, affecting their ability to integrate into UK society.

Spring Impact’s Lean Impact for Scale Training Programme is aimed at senior leaders and key decision-makers within growing or mature mission-driven organisations that are dedicated to assisting refugees in securing housing, income, education, fostering community connections, and/or promoting entrepreneurship, and are ready to reach their next level of scale.

Over 10 weeks, eight participants will learn alongside other senior leaders in a cohort and receive fully funded support to:

Define their scale strategy, identifying partners and payers who might support their work.

Learn how to reduce risk and uncertainties by testing with their community, beneficiaries, partners, and payers.

Use data insights to improve their strategy.

Applications are open until 15 April. The first step of the application process involves a short eligibility quiz. Eligible candidates will then receive an invitation to complete and submit their application.