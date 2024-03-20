Why your supporters are wealthier than you expect. Course details.

New fully-funded training programme for organisations promoting refugee inclusion in UK

Melanie May

Melanie May | 20 March 2024 | News

Group of ethnically diverse immigrant students working on laptops during lesson searching for information on the Internet

Spring Impact has opened applications for Lean Impact for Scale – a fully-funded training programme designed to equip social leaders with the tools to improve their scaling strategies and achieve sustainable impact at scale.

According to UNHCR, as of November 2022, there were over 231,000 refugees in the UK and 127,000 pending asylum applications. Once granted refugee status and other forms of protection, individuals often face significantly reduced support and daily hurdles, affecting their ability to integrate into UK society. 

Spring Impact’s Lean Impact for Scale Training Programme is aimed at senior leaders and key decision-makers within growing or mature mission-driven organisations that are dedicated to assisting refugees in securing housing, income, education, fostering community connections, and/or promoting entrepreneurship, and are ready to reach their next level of scale.

Over 10 weeks, eight participants will learn alongside other senior leaders in a cohort and receive fully funded support to:

Applications are open until 15 April. The first step of the application process involves a short eligibility quiz. Eligible candidates will then receive an invitation to complete and submit their application.

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.

