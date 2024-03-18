Red Nose Day beats 2023’s on the night total, raising over £38mn Davina McCall, Joel Dommett, Paddy McGuinness, Sir Lenny Henry, Rosie Ramsey, Romesh Ranganathan, Maya Jama, David Tennant. Credit: BBC / Comic Relief

This year’s Red Nose Day night of TV raised £38,631,548 – more than £6mn above last year’s total, with donations still coming in.

The money the event raises will help people in the UK and around the world, tackling poverty, providing food, essential healthcare and safe shelter. Donations can be made here.

Samir Patel, CEO of Comic Relief, said:

“Tonight was a reminder that when people come together, great things can happen. It’s what Red Nose Day has always been, and will always be, about. We’re so proud to have so far raised £38.6million. We owe a great debt of gratitude to the truly incredible British public, and our partners who have once again gone to inspiring lengths to raise an extraordinary amount of money. With so many people struggling, and with millions impacted by poverty and injustice, the money raised this Red Nose Day will make a life-changing difference to so many people here in the UK and around the world. On behalf of us all, thank you.”

As well as lots of entertainment from a raft of celebrities, throughout the night, viewers saw how their donations could help, and have helped, people in the UK and around the world. They saw Mel B introduce a film about domestic abuse, Jodie Whittaker introduce a film about the support given to children with additional needs or disabilities, and Jay Blades shedding light on the reality of UK poverty during the cost of living crisis. A film with Ambika Mod drew attention to stories of young refugees escaping danger, whilst Comic Relief co-founders, Sir Lenny Henry and Richard Curtis, spent time reflecting on some of the films Lenny has made, over the last 39 years.

Laura Whitmore in Norway. Photo by Brodie Hood/Comic Relief

Fundraising highlights of 2024

Fundraising highlights include:

Sara Davies, Vicky Pattison, Alex Scott and Laura Whitmore battled unforgiving conditions trekking across the Arctic Circle to raise £630,294 in Comic Relief’s coldest ever challenge.

BBC Radio 1’s Mollie King swapped her mic for a bike and conquered the biggest endurance challenge of her life – a solo 500km cycle across England. The five day challenge saw her travel from London, the home of Radio 1, to her late father’s hometown of Hull to raise £1,173,939.

TikTok raised £528,241.00, with 10.7mn Red Nose Gifts sent across TikTok LIVE throughout the campaign

Sir Lenny Henry’s last night of hosting

In what was his final year of hosting the Red Nose Day night of TV, Sir Lenny Henry was joined by David Tennant, Davina McCall, Joel Dommett, Maya Jama, Paddy McGuinness, Romesh Ranganathan and Rosie Ramsey.

After nearly four decades of presenting, Friday’s Red Nose Day night of TV saw some special moments for Sir Lenny Henry throughout the course of the night. Sir Lenny joined the cast of W1A – Hugh Bonneville, Hugh Skinner, Jessica Hynes and Monica Dolan – in a bid to find his replacement host. In what was their first TV appearance together for seven years, the W1A team were put through their paces in an interview process featuring stars including Chesney Hawkes, Lorraine Kelly, Sir Mo Farah, Rustie Lee, Romesh Ranganathan, Tom Davis and more.

Sir Lenny was also surprised by a host of people who have benefitted from Comic Relief funding over the past 39 years, from here in the UK and across the world.

Commenting on the night, Comic Relief co-founder and Life President, Sir Lenny Henry said:

“Tonight was a red hot, super duper, magical night on so many levels and jam packed with surprises that I honestly would never have thought possible. My last time hosting the show has been incredibly special and I’m already thinking about what we can do to make next year, our 40th anniversary, even more so. “The money raised tonight is phenomenal. For the British public to give so generously whilst struggling through a cost of living crisis is, for me, one of the most beautiful things about this country. We never stop caring. “We all share that fundamental belief in helping others, it’s a common thread that unites us and remains as strong now as it did when we started Red Nose Day back in 1988. We are all neighbours, and we need to keep looking out for each other. From the bottom of my Red Nose-shaped heart, thank you.”

More on this year’s Red Nose Day here.