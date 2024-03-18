GoCardless becomes supplier to central & local government – plus more sector supplier news

The latest instalment of agency and supplier news, with updates from GoCardless, Sequoia, and PayPoint.

GoCardless becomes an approved open banking supplier to central & local government

Bank payment company GoCardless has been named as a supplier on Crown Commercial Service’s (CCS) Open Banking Dynamic Purchasing System (DPS) framework, the ‘one-stop-shop’ for all open banking services for the public sector.

This means GoCardless will be eligible to bid for account information services (AIS) and payment initiation services (PIS) Request for Tenders issued by any UK public sector body that uses the DPS. These include central government departments and wider public sector bodies, such as local authorities, education institutions, not-for-profit and charitable organisations.

Earlier this year GoCardless became the open banking payment provider for JustGiving. In 2023, credit card provider Yonder and ethical lender Plend, amongst others, selected GoCardless for Variable Recurring Payments (VRP).

Pat Phelan, Managing Director of UK&I and Chief Customer Officer at GoCardless, said:

“GoCardless and open banking go hand-in-hand. From taking the first VRP transaction in 2018 to advocating for our customers in industry and regulatory working groups today, we’ve always been trailblazers in this space. Joining the first group of open banking providers on the DPS is a natural next step. “We’re excited for the opportunity to bring the benefits of open banking to millions of businesses and consumers using government services, and to continue being the provider of choice in the charity sector.”

Sequoia launches online reports to help nonprofits assess & understand their programme performance

Sequoia has launched a set of online reports designed to provide organisations with a holistic view of their programme performance, with key metrics on a single, user-friendly interface.

The Programme Scorecard is part of Canopy, Sequioa’s charity intelligence portal.

Key features include:

– A fundraising snapshot providing an at-a-glance view of an organisation’s fundraising performance, including comparisons against previous years.

– Reports on key fundraising measures such as total income, number of gifts, average gift size, supporter volumes, recruitment data, lapsed donor information, and overall file size.

– Charts and tables to support data analysis.

Delivered through the Canopy portal, the full set of reports offers:

Strategic Decision-Making: Make informed decisions based on comprehensive data analysis.

Optimized Campaigns: Tailor fundraising campaigns to align with donor preferences.

Effective Re-Engagement: Revitalize relationships with lapsed donors through targeted strategies.

Efficiency: Seamlessly navigate through reports with easy-to-understand visuals.

Sequoia is holding a webinar on Thursday 21 March at 11.30am, which will explore six key metrics that play crucial roles in assessing overall activity and success and show how they can be easily monitored.

PayPoint to streamline East Anglian Air Ambulance donations

PayPoint has become East Anglian Air Ambulance‘s (EAAA) primary payment partner, to provide multiple payment solutions to support enhancing the donor experience, fundraising and lottery campaigns. The first phase of the partnership’s rollout beginning this month. This will see the EAAA implement payment solutions including Direct Debit, MultiPay, Virtual Payment Terminals, and new card terminal and Merchant IDs.

The second phase of the programme’s rollout will begin in June 2024 and will include the rollout of Open Banking and trialling the use of PayPoint’s Cash In service, allowing volunteers and staff out in the community to make cash deposits into PayPoint UK retail network from EAAA fundraising initiatives and events.

The partnership will expand the EAAA donation offering to its supporters, through a wider choice of donation options, with the PayPoint MultiPay solution helping to streamline the donation process and enhance the efficiency of EAAA’s reconciliation.

Stuart Wyle, Director of Fundraising and Supporters, East Anglian Air Ambulance, said:

“We’re very excited to adopt PayPoint’s Direct Debit MultiPay solution, meaning our payments journey is seamless and eliminating the need to remove daily manual interventions, saving our support team’s time to focus of what truly matters, saving lives. “Since we began operating in 2000, the EAAA has attended over 30,000 lifesaving missions, touching the lives of many thousands of people. This year, EAAA needs to raise nearly £19mn to develop and deliver our life-saving service, which has led us to seek out new technologies that could streamline the donation process. We are excited to implement the first stage of this partnership and look forward to fully implementing the programme in June.”