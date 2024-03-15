Why your supporters are wealthier than you expect. Course details.

Productivity boost from volunteering adds £4.6bn to UK economy a year, study finds

Melanie May

Melanie May | 15 March 2024 | News

Productivity gains worth at least £4.6 billion each year come from volunteering by those in professional and managerial occupations, according to a new study. This equates to £4,551 per volunteer.

The report, A pro bono bonus: The impact of volunteering on wages and productivity by Pro Bono Economics was commissioned by Royal Voluntary Service, and also highlights that these productivity gains would likely be even higher if the voluntary efforts of those in other job roles were taken into account.

It suggests too that if the estimated 185,000 currently unemployed people from professional and managerial backgrounds were to volunteer at the same rate as those employed, it would provide a productivity boost to the economy valued at £67.5 million.

Helping people back into work

Looking at the effects of volunteering on those not in employment, the report suggests that engaging in voluntary service could also help people back into work, and shows that jobseekers are interested in supported volunteer roles that could prepare them for finding paid employment.

Drawing from Censuswide research, the report shows:

Dr Jansev Jemal, Director of Research and Policy at Pro Bono Economics, said:

“The latest available data shows nearly 25 million people in England and Wales alone volunteered formally and informally in the previous 12 months. This represents vast amounts of labour, which being unpaid means it goes unnoticed in official statistics relating to the wider economy. But, as our research shows, volunteering is contributing significantly to the economy through increased productivity.

 

“Despite the substantial scale of its contribution to both society and the economy, the social sector has not always had the respect it deserves. It is really important that we keep building a growing body of evidence to demonstrate its true value and use it to strengthen the relationship between government and the sector. We need to see greater emphasis on the individual and economic benefits of volunteering from all sides.”

Recommendations

Based on the insights, Pro Bono Economics and Royal Voluntary Service have proposed a series of policy recommendations:

Commenting, Catherine Johnstone CBE, CEO of Royal Voluntary Service, said: 

“Millions of volunteers give their time to support important causes and their communities. Often completing many hours of unpaid service each year, volunteers are the lifeblood of our society, but also a vital contributor to the economy.

 

“As we have noticed with our own volunteers, volunteering is a very effective means to improve confidence and skills and show commitment to an organisation, helping both employed and unemployed people boost their employability and prospects.

 

The report has also shown a clear appetite among those currently out of work to volunteer. That’s why we’re now calling for better access to volunteering opportunities for job seekers, alongside more formal recognition for volunteers’ achievements.”

Matt Whittaker, CEO at Pro Bono Economics, said: 

“Volunteers are a vital resource for charities, but can also benefit personally and professionally through skills development and utilisation, making new connections, increased confidence and wellbeing. These rewards for individuals translate into wider benefits for the economy. By encouraging volunteering, productivity gains can be achieved and it makes for a compelling case for businesses to expand employee volunteering opportunities across their entire workforce, enabling everyone at work to benefit.”

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.

