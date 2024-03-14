Initiative launches to match extra office capacity with charities seeking meeting space

The London Society is launching a matching service for companies in the city that have extra office capacity and charities that need space for in-person meetings.

The London Society is calling it FREE SPACE FRIDAYS. Announcing the initiative, it said that Fridays were one of the most popular days for employees to work from home in many companies in London, leaving offices “open and operational, but with unused capacity and unused meeting rooms“.

With many charities, social enterprises and community groups lacking a ‘head office’, it is suggesting that companies put their empty spaces to good use by offering them for free to nonprofits needing somewhere to hold their formal meetings.

Anyone with free meeting rooms or space to offer that wishes to participate in FREE SPACE FRIDAYs, can contact the London Society at in**@lo***********.uk. The London Society will then aim to match them with a charitable organisation to discuss their requirements so they can see if they can help.

A post sharing the opportunity on LinkedIn by its Chair Leanne Tritton has already been liked more than 200 times, with interest from both sides.