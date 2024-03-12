Help for Heroes partners with Ambassador Line, & more partnership news

Recent news on corporate fundraising, charity partnerships, and more – from Help for Heroes and the Ambassador Line, to Notch Communications and The Proud Trust, and The OR Society’s partnership with In2science UK.

Employees from Notch Communications after completing the Yorkshire 3 Peaks Challenge in 2023 to raise funds for The Christie

Notch Communications chooses The Proud Trust as 2024 charity

Notch Communications has chosen The Proud Trust as its charity for 2024, meaning that it will receive all funds raised by the agency throughout the year. The announcement underscores the company’s commitment to supporting the local community of its home city of Manchester. The charity was selected by Notch’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) committee for its local advocacy and dedication to diversity.

The Proud Trust is the third Manchester-based charity that Notch has chosen to support; every year the business selects a new charity to reflect the diverse values of its team. In 2023, the Notch team raised £4123.14 for The Christie. Throughout 2023 Notch’s CSR team organised a wide range of fundraising events for this local charity, including staff group participation in the Manchester Half Marathon and Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge, a Virtual Marathon (for hybrid and remote workers), and several bake sales and quizzes.

Jamie Hull (Help for Heroes Charity Ambassador) alongside Joy Petley (Corporate Account Manager) and Alice Dewsnap (Senior Partnerships Manager) and Ambassador Cruise Line CMO Gordon Nardini, and CEO Christian Verhounig

Help for Heroes partners with Ambassador Cruise Line

Help for Heroes and Ambassador Cruise Line have announced a new three-year partnership agreement. As part of the partnership, Ambassador will raise funds for the charity, provide exclusive access to Help for Heroes veterans and host a series of onboard activities including talks and competitions that will promote the goals and ambitions of the charity.

6 June also sees the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, and to mark the occasion, both Ambassador cruise ships, Ambition and Ambience, will sail in tandem to the Normandy coast as part of two special D-Day anniversary cruises. On 6 June, both Ambience and Ambition will anchor off the five beaches of Normandy that troops landed on 80 years ago with Help for Heroes taking part in each ship’s journey. They will be raising their flag to commemorate the partnership and there will also be some special guests participating in various commemorative events onboard.

Volunteer Sule, supporting a family with Homestart Wandsworth, London, UK in 2022. Photo by Andy Aitchison/HomeStartUK

Home-Start UK partnership with White Stuff highlighted on International Women’s Day

Home-Start UK recently used International Women’s Day to highlight the achievements of its partnership with White Stuff. The two began the partnership in August 2020, working together to support communities and empower women throughout the UK. Home-Start UK introduced White Stuff’s Empowering Women Project in 2021 and to date, 42 Empowering Women grants totalling £125,000 have been awarded to Home-Starts across the UK, supporting over 420 women.

The Empowering Women projects have covered a broad range of themes, including one-to-one confidence building, creating space through practical support, gaining new skills, and addressing perinatal mental health issues.

Access Self Storage teams up with The Felix Project & FareShare for Easter

Access Self Storage will be collecting Easter eggs at 34 of its stores around the UK and hopes to fill a unit the size of a red telephone box with eggs at each location ready for distribution to those in need, in time for Easter. To fill the containers, approximately 9ft high and 3ft wide, the teams at each store will need to collect around 200 boxed supermarket Easter eggs, with any extras spilling over into a larger unit.

Thousands of Easter eggs have been donated by stores local communities and customers since the collections began in 2011, and in 2024, 34 Access Self Storage stores located around the UK will be collecting for The Felix Project and FareShare. If every store fills its container this Easter almost 8,000 Easter eggs will have been collected, ready to be distributed to those in need locally and across the UK.

Left to right, Grace Lenihan, Account Director at Scriba PR, Siobhan Atkinson, CEO at Huddersfield Town Foundation and Emma Heslop, Operations Director at The Bigger Boat.

Yorkshire-based agencies choose Huddersfield Town Foundation as charity of the year

Yorkshire-based integrated agency The Bigger Boat (TBB) and its sister company, Scriba PR — has named Huddersfield Town Foundation as charity of the year. Both agencies have been part of the Huddersfield Town Foundation’s sub-committee for almost 12 months and have pledged to develop a new website worth £20K.

The Bigger Boat acquired communications agency Scriba PR in June 2023. Both agencies have supported a number of charities to date, with monetary donations and pro bono marketing and PR support. These charities include Leeds Baby Bank, ANDYSMANCLUB, Yorkshire Children’s Centre, Thrombosis UK, Conscious Youth, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, and Cancer Support Bradford & Airedale.

Leisure operator GLL and Diabetes UK to work together on charity’s 2024 fundraising initiatives

Social enterprise and leisure operator GLL has announced plans to work alongside Diabetes UK, to support two of the charity’s fundraising initiatives – Swim22 and the One Million Step challenge – by helping to raise awareness, encourage participation and improve the health and fitness of those taking part.

GLL, which operates ‘Better’ leisure centres across the UK will promote the challenges to its 800,000 members across its social media channels and within the facilities it operates. In addition, it will offer challenge participants a discounted leisure centre membership, will host free training events and provide training tips and advice for anyone who has committed to taking part; helping them to prepare safely and effectively. All funds raised from the challenges will go towards Diabetes UK’s work.

The OR Society partners with In2science UK to help young people into STEM

The OR Society has partnered with In2scienceUK to support young people from low income and disadvantaged backgrounds to take part in the In2STEM programme. The programme provides an opportunity for young people to collaborate with volunteer STEM professionals, undertaking research and learning STEM skills in some of Britain’s centres of STEM education, research and industry. It is for 17-year-olds passionate about STEM and runs from 22 July to 23 August 2024, offering a blend of online and in-person activities. It is freeto join, and the charity provides a bursary to cover travel and lunch expenses during placements.

The OR Society is partnering with In2scienceUK to sponsor two young people who will have work placements and mentors within operational research at universities. They will also be delivering virtual workshops on operational research for the entire cohort of students participating in the programme at the end of the summer.