Nominations for GoCardless JustGiving Awards now open Jamie Laing (right) and Matt Edmondson (centre) present Harry Smith with the Young Fundraiser of the Year award at the 2023 GoCardless JustGiving Awards, Photo credit: Lia Toby/PA Wire

This year will be JustGiving’s twelfth award ceremony, and members of the public have until 11 April to nominate a JustGiving fundraiser to win one of eight awards.

This year’s GoCardless JustGiving Awards categories are:

Young Fundraiser of the Year

Teen Fundraiser of the Year

Creative Fundraiser of the Year

Celebrity Fundraiser of the Year

Endurance Fundraiser of the Year

Fundraising Team of the Year

Outstanding Commitment Award

Special Recognition Award

Once nominations have closed, a panel of judges will decide on 24 finalists before opening the list up to the public to vote via the organisation’s website from 1 July.

The eight winners will be announced on 18 September at a ceremony at London’s Roundhouse, and presented with their official trophies by celebrities.

Last year’s attendees included Bill Bailey, Jamie Laing, Angela Griffiths, Faye Winter, Josh Patterson and Matt Edmondson.

Previous winners

Previous award winners include Gary McKee who was crowned 2023’s Endurance Fundraiser of the Year after running 365 marathons in 365 days, raising more than £1 million for Macmillan Cancer Support and Hospice at Home West Cumbria.

Eight-year-old Harry Smith was awarded Young Fundraiser of the Year after he swam a mile, climbed Britain’s highest mountain and cycled the journey home from the hospital that cared for his late sister Emily.

Bill Bailey

Bill Bailey won Celebrity Fundraiser of the Year for his fundraising work for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of his friend, comedian Sean Lock, who passed away in 2021.

Pascale Harvie, President and General Manager of JustGiving said:

“Expressing the remarkable efforts of our fundraisers is challenging. “Their dedication to raising incredible sums of money in order to help others is astounding and it is our honour to shine a spotlight on their outstanding achievements. “With over 15,000 nominations for JustGiving fundraisers worldwide last year, we eagerly anticipate this year’s entries.”

Pat Phelan, Managing Director UK&I and Chief Customer Officer at GoCardless, which sponsors the awards, commented:

“JustGiving fundraisers are some of the most amazing people, and hearing their stories makes me feel both inspired and incredibly humbled. “The GoCardless JustGiving Awards are a simple way to say ‘thank you’ to these selfless individuals and celebrate their contributions to the causes that are close to their heart.”