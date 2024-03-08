Grants of up to £5k available to help children get into STEM

National Grid and Localgiving are providing £250k of funding for groups that inspire children to engage with STEM subjects and go beyond what is covered by the regular school curriculum.

The Community Matters Fund (STEM Educational Support) seeks to support groups of young people in economically disadvantaged communities and those who are marginalised and underrepresented within STEM.

Grants of up to £5,000 are available for registered charities and non-profit companies, and unregistered community organisations can apply for up to £2,000.

To be successful, projects need to meet at least one of the following themes:

Open the eyes of a new generation to the exciting possibilities of a career in STEM, for example, projects that bring the area to life in a lively and engaging way.

Inspire further confidence and widen the skills of those already interested in STEM, for example via hands-on workshops and interactive experiments.

Break down barriers with access to tools, time, and resources for those for whom STEM’s potential may be unfamiliar, for example, launching after-school coding clubs or giving access to 3D printers.

Andrei Yusfin, CEO of Localgiving, which is managing the delivery of the grant, commented:

“We are delighted to again be partnering with National Grid for the latest Community Matters Fund. As an organisation built on digital technology, we are particularly proud of helping support the next generation be inspired by the potential of STEM. There’s some real vibrancy and engagement from our community when it comes to supporting youthful ambition and we are very excited to have opened this grant.”

Ellie Patey, Community Engagement Manager for National Grid Electricity Distribution, said:

“Big challenges facing schools around resources, time allocation and funding have proven major barriers to engaging kids with this vital area of learning. National Grid is committed to widening the appeal of these exciting subjects which can lead to fulfilling and rewarding careers. “Inspiring the STEM leaders of tomorrow not only supports National Grid’s wider objectives to deliver a clean, fair and affordable energy future, but also plays a part in meeting the anticipated 400,000 roles needed between now and 2050 to reach the UK’s net zero targets.”

Applications opened on Wednesday 6 March and close on Wednesday 27 March. Grants for will be distributed in April.