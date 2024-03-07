Brevio to cease trading at end of month

Brevio is to cease trading from 31 March 2024, it has announced, following insufficient take up by charities of a subscription fee.

The subscription fee was introduced in August last year after three years of the service being offered free of charge.

Brevio, a not-for-profit social enterprise and B Corp, matches charities and grantmakers. Where matches were found, the platform was able to populate grantmakers’ application forms with applicant data.

Advertisement

In a statement announcing its closure however, Brevio says that ‘very few grant-makers were open to supporting the platform, preferring to focus on their individual administration processes.’

SEE ALSO: 1 in 8 charities spending three working days a week on grant applications (13 October 2020)

To overcome this hurdle, the statement says: ‘Brevio undertook the significant task of compiling, formatting and regularly updating eligibility criteria from grantmakers’ websites. 2,000+ live grants were hosted on the site, with funding totalling £1bn. Brevio alerted the 3,500+ charities who had signed up to the platform to 33,000 matches between their funding requirements and live grants.’

While Brevio has announced its closure, it is hoping that this will not be the end, saying: “Exciting negotiations are ongoing to take Brevio from start-up to a scale-up phase with various partners in the sector who have the resources and reach to build on what Brevio has achieved.”

Commenting in the statement, Founder Marcelle Speller said:

“The journey with Brevio has been a testament to our commitment to innovation and efficiency within the charitable sector. Whilst we prepare for Brevio’s next chapter, despite our closure, the mission to optimise the grant-making process through digital means remains crucial. The interest from potential partners to carry forward Brevio’s legacy is a powerful reminder of what we can achieve together. “I wish to express my deepest gratitude to our partners, users, supporters and the exceptional Brevio team and Board, whose dedication to our cause has been unwavering. My, and their passion for our mission to reducing wastage in the grantmaking processes will certainly continue.”

Brevio says it will provide more information on how it plans to assist its users in the coming days.