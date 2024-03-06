GoodCRM – Real human experts, included as standard. Book a Demo.

Organisations sought for free Media Trust Communicating Climate programme

Melanie May

Melanie May | 6 March 2024 | News

Buildings reflected in water, with raindrops falling into it. By Pexels on Pixabay

Media Trust is looking for 20 organisations to take part in its free six-month programme, Communicating Climate, which kicks off in April.

Communicating Climate is Media Trust’s strategic communications training programme designed for organisations working on climate and environmental issues and related areas. It aims to provide participants with the skills and knowledge they need to engage their audience and influence meaningful change.

This year’s Communicating Climate programme will prioritise organisations campaigning for change, tackling environmental justice, and supporting marginalised groups in their work.

Advertisement

How to move from Fundraiser to CEO - by Bruce Tait. Upwards white arrow on blue background.

Participants will:

The programme runs from April to September and is online. There will be workshops on key topics including framing key messages, and segmenting and engaging different audiences, as well as clinics to help with messaging, expert support, and peer-to-peer networking.

Media Trust will also deliver masterclasses with industry experts and create resources for participants and the wider sector.

Applications close at 9am on 11 March.

Related posts

10 October 2004

Romeike donates media monitoring services via the Media Trust
UK Fundraising
20 April 2006

Twenty one/two week media placements for charity staff
UK Fundraising
18 August 2014

C4’s Dispatches bases poor practice claims on misunderstanding of the law
UK Fundraising
24 March 2016

Mynewsdesk offers free PR campaign with 100 Million Reach Challenge

Loading

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.

Mastodon