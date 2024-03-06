Organisations sought for free Media Trust Communicating Climate programme

Media Trust is looking for 20 organisations to take part in its free six-month programme, Communicating Climate, which kicks off in April.

Communicating Climate is Media Trust’s strategic communications training programme designed for organisations working on climate and environmental issues and related areas. It aims to provide participants with the skills and knowledge they need to engage their audience and influence meaningful change.

This year’s Communicating Climate programme will prioritise organisations campaigning for change, tackling environmental justice, and supporting marginalised groups in their work.

Participants will:

Receive training in key areas of strategic communications including framing, campaigning and storytelling.

Work with a dedicated team of media and creative volunteers to create an ambitious and tactical communications campaign for 2024.

Gain opportunities for peer-to-peer learning and collaboration with people working in communications in the sector.

Explore the biggest communications challenges and opportunities for driving transformational change for the planet.

The programme runs from April to September and is online. There will be workshops on key topics including framing key messages, and segmenting and engaging different audiences, as well as clinics to help with messaging, expert support, and peer-to-peer networking.

Media Trust will also deliver masterclasses with industry experts and create resources for participants and the wider sector.

Applications close at 9am on 11 March.