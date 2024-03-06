Charity rebrands – Barnardo’s, Anthony Nolan & Siobhan’s Trust announce new looks

With Barnardo’s, Anthony Nolan, and Siobhan’s Trust all announcing new looks in the same week, here’s more on all three.

Barnardo’s launches new strategy and look – co-created with young people

Barnardo’s has unveiled a three-year strategy, and a new look, both co-created with young people.

The changes come in response to the rising numbers of children facing poverty, poor mental health and growing concerns about the changing harms online, as well as research that revealed 50% of children couldn’t identify the charity or what it does.

The charity hopes its new look will help it to stand out in the digital age and appear relevant to children, young people and families. It also hopes to encourage more people to donate, volunteer, and shop in its stores.

The new strategy will see the charity focus on providing excellent and inclusive services, emphasise the importance of evidence, and on measuring its impact.

Last year, Barnardo’s supported more than 373,200 children, young people, parents and carers in over 800 services across the UK.

Barnardo’s CEO Lynn Perry said:

“Developed alongside children and young people, our new strategy will help us focus our resources where they can make the biggest difference – on issues like the rising levels of poverty across the UK. “We’re also updating the way the charity looks, sounds and feels to make sure children and young people know who we are, how we can help, and can continue to trust us to be there for them. “We hope this will help us inspire a new generation of supporters who share our commitment to changing childhoods and changing lives – there is so much need and we know we can go so much further in meeting it if we go together.”

Anthony Nolan refreshes branding to mark 50th anniversary

The new look, which includes a logo featuring part of a DNA double helix, reflects how Anthony Nolan has evolved to broaden its scope and the need to connect with a wide range of people.

It also allows for flex across different audiences including 16-24-year-olds who the charity wants to encourage to join its stem cell register, patients, and fundraisers as well as healthcare professionals and researchers.

The update includes a change to Anthony Nolan’s strapline from ‘Saving the lives of people with blood cancer’ to ‘Saving lives through stem cells’ to reflect how stem cells can help more patients through research.

Creative studio forpeople developed the charity’s brand strategy and new visual identity, which was built on further in-house.

Anthony Nolan also worked with creative agency Weirdo to develop the pared-back youth brand to get cut through with young people – especially men and those from minority ethnic backgrounds.

The new brand will be soft launched through an organic social media campaign to encourage young people to join the stem cell register and will be followed with an integrated marketing campaign in the autumn.

The charity, which last updated its brand in 2014, is celebrating 50 years since Shirley Nolan set up the world’s first stem cell register.

Kharkiv, Ukraine

Siobhan’s Trust rebrands & unveils new charity to take on Ukraine work

Siobhan’s Trust has announced that it is to refocus on its work supporting both young people in Scotland and its overseas Rapid Reaction operation, and that the aid operation that it was running in Ukraine will also remain in place, but will now be delivered by a new charity called HopeFull.

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the charity decided to move its primary focus to supporting war-torn communities, providing oven baked pizzas to those in need. Overall, over 1.5 million pizzas have been served to displaced Ukrainians across the country, with up to 5,000 people a day fed and supported.

The Trustees believe the time is right for Siobhan’s Trust to return to its roots, but that the work in Ukraine should also continue.

The name and work of Siobhan’s Trust will remain and be transferred to a different charitable entity, returning to its original purposes as a family trust based near Dundee where it will be run by the immediate family of Siobhan Dundee.

David Fox-Pitt, Ian Jamieson and Chris McIntosh are appointed as Trustees of HopeFull. The team will be led by CEO Troels Henriksen with support from Tom Hughes (Head of Field Operations), Jozef Mycielski (Fundraising & Communications) and Nigel Harling (Fleet Safety & Maintenance).