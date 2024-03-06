Charity Car scheme reaches £1mn donation milestone

CarTakeBack’s Charity Car initiative that enables the public to donate the value from their old cars direct to charity, has now raised over £1,000,000 for good causes.

CarTakeBack is a scrap car recycling network that helps people find a price for their unwanted car, whether it’s ready to be recycled, broken for parts, or is still useable. Its charity initiative Charity Car launched in 2011.

On the Charity Car site, there are six cause categories: children, environment & animals, health, international aid, rescue, and welfare & community, and within each category there is a list of charities that people can choose to donate their car to. These include Alzheimer’s Research UK, Pump Aid, Legs4Africa, and bibic.

Every car is assessed on a case-by-case basis, with customers told the donation total that their car has generated once the process is complete.

Charity Car Manager, Sarah Beaumont, said:

“We are thrilled to have reached this incredible milestone from the generosity of the public’s old car donations. The whole Charity Car team loves to see these donations passed on to the wonderful charities we work with and hear about the vital work that’s funded, from essential care at local animal sanctuaries to crisis support in war zones. It’s amazing that old wheels have now funded good causes to the tune of £1,000,000. “Our thank you extends to our official Charity Car Partners, who trust us to look after their supporters’ car donations and give their backing to this rather unusual donation method.”