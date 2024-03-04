New Director of Fundraising & Communications at ShelterBox, & other appointment news Aerial shot of ShelterBox tents in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains

Lisa McCormack joins ShelterBox, while Renata Gomes becomes CEO at Police Care UK – more on these and other recent charity appointments below.

ShelterBox appoints new Director of Fundraising & Communications

ShelterBox has appointed Lisa McCormack as its new Director of Fundraising and Communications.

McCormack has worked in the UK charity sector for the past 20 years, starting at Help the Aged (now Age UK) where she worked in fundraising events before holding several different posts, including Director of Communications and Fundraising at Creative Youth Network. She also has experience working for medical, disability, and animal welfare charities and, for the last five years, has worked as Head of Fundraising at the Donkey Sanctuary. McCormack is also a trustee at North Devon Hospice.

GOOD appoints Tim Wilks as new Head of Creative Services

At GOOD, Tim Wilks, formerly at Dentsu Creative, will be responsible for bolstering creative services to accommodate for existing and future growth as demand grows from both charity and commercial clients. He will also be responsible for expanding GOOD Studio capabilities – which specialises in fast turnaround creative content and adaptation work.

With a career starting in production at advertising agency Allen Brady and Marsh, Wilks has extensive experience in production, traffic and project management. Most recently at Dentsu he led projects including DAZN, Valspar and Ronseal. Prior to that, he worked as Project Director at Havas, Engine, AMV BBDO, Leo Burnett and BBH amongst others. Wilks has worked with a wide range of UK and global clients including McDonalds, Huawei, ITV, NatWest, RBS, Qantas, British Airways, Ford Motors, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, GlaxoSmithKline and Reckitt Benckiser.

Police Care UK appoints Renata Gomes as new CEO

Police Care UK has announced the appointment of Renata Gomes as its new CEO, effective 11 March 2024.

Gomes joins from the Blind Veterans UK Group where she was the Chief Scientific Officer. In her early career, she was a Volunteer Metropolitan Police Cadet and subsequently trained as a forensic and medical specialist. She brings nearly a decade of experience in military and veterans’ health and wellbeing, as well as expertise in scientific research, health economics and business management.

Fauna & Flora announces new Chair of Council

Stephen Fitzgerald takes up the Fauna & Flora Chair of Council of Trustees role, taking over from Liz Rogers, who has served as the charity’s interim Chair of Council since September 2022.

Fitzgerald has had a long career in investment management, most recently as Founder and Managing Partner of Affirmative Investment Management (AIM), which was acquired by MetLife Investment Management in December 2022. He is now an advisor to MetLife on sustainable investing. Fitzgerald also currently serves on the boards of the Great Barrier Reef Foundation, Lombard Odier Asset Management and the Investment Committee of the British Museum.

Macmillan Cancer Support appoints Karen Watson as first Chief Finance & Operations Officer

The new role sits on Macmillan Cancer Support‘s Executive Strategy Team and brings together responsibility for Macmillan’s finances and operations into one role.

As Chief Finance and Operations Officer, Karen Watson will oversee the financial management and sustainability of the organisation, and play a pivotal role in developing, governing, and evolving Macmillan’s operational strategy. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in financial planning and management, as well as strategy and business development, and customer analytics and insight. In her previous role, Watson was Chief Finance Officer and Chief Operations Officer at the English National Opera. Prior to this, she held senior UK and global positions at Sky, SABMiller, IBM and PwC.