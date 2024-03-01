Thousands of children join forces on St David’s Day song benefitting Save the Children

A cheery story for St David’s Day – more than 12,000 primary school pupils from across Wales have joined forces in a bilingual St David’s Day song, with profits from downloads being donated to Save the Children.

The song ‘Sing Together / Pawb i Ganu’n Un’ is accompanied by Welsh National Opera Orchestra and was recorded at venues across Wales. It is part of an initiative by ABC of Opera, which provides interactive and inclusive music workshops for schools.

Over 200 schools took part from Anglesey to Aberdare, Flat Holm to Ffostrasol, Carmarthen to Caernarfon and a signed version of the song was also produced.

ABC of Opera founder, Mark Llewelyn Evans, along with composer Rhys Taylor, Lorraine King and Dr Gwyneth Lewis, composed the song with the words on the themes of hope, light and togetherness.

Mark Llewelyn Evans, Founder of ABC of Opera said:

“I have been running our award-winning workshops for almost nine years and our mission has always been to impower every child to believe that ANY BODY CAN – AMDANI BLANT CYMRU. This project is taking that message to the next level, uniting children from across the whole nation, from all backgrounds, to sing together, celebrating Wales and each other.”

Melanie Simmonds, Head of Save the Children Cymru said:

“We’re grateful to ABC of Opera for supporting us through donations made from this uplifting and inspiring song. Our work in Wales and around the world focuses on making sure that children’s voices are heard loud and clear and that their basic rights to access food, clean water, education, protection and equal opportunities to help them thrive in life are met.”

The Welsh Rugby Union will also be screening the song during some of the Six Nations Games. It can be downloaded here.