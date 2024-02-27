From daffodils to cider: 6 products raising funds for good causes

A round up of some of the items raising funds for good causes around the UK, from daffodils for Marie Curie, to cider for Buglife.

SPAR sells daffodils benefitting Marie Cure

SPAR stores across the UK are selling golden bunches of freshly cut daffodils in support of Marie Curie and its 2024 Great Daffodil Appeal. The daffodils are available in stores, with ten pence from the sale of each bouquet donated to the charity. SPAR sold over 125,000 bunches of daffodils last year.

As its national charity partner since 2017 SPAR team members and customers celebrated raising £3 million for Marie Curie at the end of 2023, through a range of activities including in-store fundraising, customer donations and on-pack product donations.

Paddy & Scott’s new coffee sees profits go to Little Lifts

Coffee brand, Paddy & Scott’s has launched Care Package Coffee, a 100% Brazilian Craft Coffee: Sourced directly from coffee farmers in: Alta Mogiana (Sao Paulo) & Espirto Santo, with all profits raised going to breast cancer charity, Little Lifts. The coffee was launched after a friend of Paddy and Scott’s lost his wife to liver and bowel cancer.

Emma Bridgewater mug sales see £5 for each one donated to Bowelbabe Fund

Emma Bridgewater is supporting the Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK, donating £5 from the sale of every Bowelbabe Fund 1/2 Pint Mug. The Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK was set up to continue the legacy of Dame Deborah James, who died of bowel cancer in 2022.

Andrew Whitehouse, Head of Operations at Buglife and Louisa Sheppy, a Director at Sheppy’s Cider

Sheppy’s Cider makes a buzz with Buglife charity partnership

Sheppy’s Cider has partnered with Buglife to support the charity’s work in rehabilitating the UK’s bug population. From 12 February, a portion of all sales from Sheppy’s 200 Cider purchased from selected Waitrose and Tesco stores as well as online through Ocado and the Sheppy’s webshop will be donated to the charity to aid its conservation efforts of invertebrates and their habitats.

To mark the partnership, Sheppy’s has launched a new label for its 200 cider, which features the Buglife logo and a QR code for consumers to learn more about the partnership. While the brand has supported the charity for several years, this marks the start of a more formal relationship.

Gamesaid annual Steam Sale benefits good causes

Video games charity Gameaid’s annual Steam sale has been raising money to tackle issues facing young people in the UK. Gamesaid together with 12 UK video game publishers had 18 games and 14 DLC packs on sale from Thursday 24 February to Sunday 26 February. Games on sale include Olli Olli World, Pathfinder: Kingmaker, Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, and More.

The causes set to receive donations from the Steam sale include: Access Sport, AFK, Autistica, Game Therapy UK, and Solving Kids’ Cancer.

Playpress Toys RNLI Heritage Lifeboat Station Build and Play Set shortlisted for Gift of the Year award

The PlayPress x RNLI Heritage Lifeboat Station Build and Play Set has been shortlisted for the Gift of the Year – People’s Choice Award. Designed with the RNLI to raise as much cash during the 200-year celebrations in 2024, the product is based on the almost 200-year-old Mumbles boat house. The adventure building playset is made up of crew, the boat house and a 200-year-old rowing boat, and complements PlayPress’s other RNLI products.



Playpress playsets are 3D building playsets made from laminated wood pulp that are designed to be played with again and again, and to pack away each time. This product also has zero packaging. It sells for an RRP of £15.