German YMCA offers free B&B for disadvantaged groups of young people at London hostel

The German YMCA is offering free accommodation and breakfast to school, youth or other disadvantaged groups of young people in the heart of London, as part of its commitment to providing equal opportunities to disadvantaged school children.

The Room for Opportunity initiative offers bed and breakfast at Kensington Gardens Hostel near Hyde Park, with further meals available based on need. The goal is to create an inclusive and enriching experience for those who may not otherwise have the means to explore London’s educational and cultural offerings.

The hostel’s charitable work is funded by the profits of the Lancaster Hall Hotel. Rebecca Tinsley, its CEO said:

“Our overriding aim is to introduce disadvantaged children to our great city with all its educational and cultural opportunities.”

The ‘Room for Opportunity’ initiative has supported various groups since its launch in 2021, including schools, Sea Cadets, Girl Guides, and youth groups from across the UK and Europe. This year, 3,000 free bed nights are available.

A room inside the hostel

The hostel can accommodate groups of up to 50 people (including supervisors) with rooms varying from two to four people from age six upwards and for a maximum period of five days.

Groups can apply on the Room for Opportunity website.