13 brands (& stars) supporting BHF’s Heart Month S Club members learning CPR

BHF has partnered with a number of big names – as well as S Club – this February for Heart Month, which aims to help save more lives across the UK by raising awareness and funds.

Thirteen big UK brands are supporting Heart Month this year. The AJ Bell Futures Foundation is the headline supporter of the month’s activity. For every person trained this February through BHF’s online CPR tool RevivR, they are donating £5, up to a total of £50,000.

Get ready! #HeartMonth begins February 1st 🤩

Learn CPR to be a lifesaver.

Go Red for lifesaving research.

Get inspired with heartwarming stories.



January 29, 2024

BHF also holds longstanding partnerships with PureGym, Royal Mail, Tesco and Charles Tyrwhitt who are all lending their support across the month.

PureGym hosted a ‘Love your Heart’ week offering heart-themed workout classes, and blood pressure checks alongside fundraising activities including raffles, sweepstakes, and coffee mornings. It is also donating £100,000 to the campaign.

Tesco has been offering free blood pressure checks at their pharmacies, and sharing heart healthy recipes with customers. It’s also currently inviting customers to round up to the nearest pound to support BHF, Cancer Research UK and Diabetes UK.

As many as 5m people in the UK have undiagnosed high blood pressure. That's why we're working with our partner @TheBHF to raise awareness. Blood Pressure Checks at Tesco pharmacies are FREE for customers & colleagues alike, so pop in today & get checked! https://t.co/4zdfI1RTQn pic.twitter.com/fPnWjbVevc — Tesco News (@tesconews) February 19, 2024

Retailer Charles Tyrwhitt has been donating customers’ preloved suits and shirts to the BHF and raising awareness of cardiac arrests and CPR. They have also shared the story of a BHF supporter who had a cardiac arrest at age 18 to over one million customers and are teaching CPR through RevivR to Head Office and their warehouse.

Heart Month is also a landmark moment for Royal Mail and its four-year partnership with BHF. Royal Mail has been encouraging colleagues to learn CPR through RevivR and across the UK colleagues have been getting involved in Go Redder fundraising. To mark the one-year anniversary of the partnership and to encourage the public to learn lifesaving CPR with RevivR, this month has seen Royal Mail apply a special postmark to stamped UK mail.

It’s #HeartMonth!



Look out for our special postmark supporting @TheBHF and their free tool RevivR.



Learn CPR in just 15 minutes with RevivR, all you need is a smartphone and a cushion: https://t.co/Yu2LO1XgkF pic.twitter.com/XS3614KyDC — Royal Mail (@RoyalMail) February 1, 2024

NatWest Group is also focusing on CPR and encouraging customers and colleagues to learn CPR via the RevivR app as well as encouraging customers to donate their Rewards to BHF.

Retailer Next and PayPal have been featuring BHF as a key charity throughout February. Next are donating 10% from every Charity Bouquet sold throughout Heart Month to BHF and with ‘Give’ at Checkout, customers can opt to donate £1 when they shop online with PayPal.

Mattioli Woods, a wealth management firm, is aiming to fund two of BHF’s research projects through their Cairngorm Challenge. Their Chief Operating Officer is taking on a six-day run through the Cairngorm Mountains in Scotland with his training kick-starting fundraising during Heart Month.

Travelodge and Admiral Slots are also supporting colleagues to Go Red to raise money throughout February.

LloydsDirect is highlighting the experiences of families on their website while insurance provider SunLife is telling the story of an employee, Chris Pinnell, who had his life saved by a cyclist who was trained in CPR. They have been sharing Chris’ story across social channels and promoting heart health articles to customers and colleagues.

S Club has also been lending their support, visiting a school to learn CPR alongside some of the pupils.

Teresa Hicks, Director of Corporate Partnerships at the BHF said:

“We are thrilled that so many companies are wanting to support our lifesaving work and mission to find new treatments and cures for heart and circulatory conditions. We’re so grateful for their time, effort and enthusiasm in helping us to spread the word of the impact these diseases have on so many of the population. “It is vital that we continue to fund medical breakthroughs, and this can only be achieved through awareness, the generosity of donations and fundraising from the public and our corporate partners.”