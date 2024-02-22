Historic England funds 56 projects celebrating working class histories Credit Joanne Coates

Historic England is funding 56 new projects across England that celebrate working class histories through its Everyday Heritage Grants programme.

They include stories of a Bacon Factory in Calne, Wiltshire; a Grade II listed former rhubarb farm in Leeds’ ‘Rhubarb Triangle’, the working-class history of drag in Newcastle’s “Pink Triangle”; Gypsy and Traveller tales from Greensand Country, Bedfordshire; and the tradition of pigeon racing in Skinningrove, North Yorkshire. All will be funded across the next two years through Historic England’s programme, which celebrates working class histories.

Credit: Sofia Barton Lady Kitt

Two of the projects

Credit: Full House Theatre

Gypsy and Traveller Tales in Greensand Country, Full House Theatre, Bedfordshire

This project centres around the co-creation of a touring exhibition telling the story of Gypsy, Roma and Traveller (GRT) communities in Greensand Country, Central Bedfordshire. Full House is a child-focused charity and arts organisation based in its heart. The year-long project will take place on three local sites, where children and families from GRT communities will create content alongside visiting artists, forming a body of work to be shared with the public. In the early stages of the process Full House will spend time with GRT families to identify artists they would like to collaborate with. The final output will be an exhibition, co-created and curated with participants, that will tour three local libraries.

C&T Harris Bacon Factory Oral Histories, Yesterday’s Story, Calne, Wiltshire

Revealing the stories of those who worked at the C&T Harris Bacon Factory, this project will work with former employees to create an archive of oral history exploring the work, life and friendships of these factory workers. Operating for over 200 years, the C&T Harris Bacon Factory opened in the 1770s and was demolished in the 1980s. The project will be led by Yesterday’s Story, supported by the volunteers of Calne Heritage Centre and archived at the Wiltshire and Swindon History Centre. Volunteers will collect oral histories from the former workers and present them to the local community in an accessible way.

More on the programme

Launched in 2022, the Everyday Heritage Grants programme has already supported 57 projects.

For this second round, Historic England received over 380 applications. The total amount of funding awarded will be £875,000, ranging from £6,800 – £25,000 per individual project.

Duncan Wilson, Chief Executive of Historic England, said:

“There are so many hidden histories to uncover here in England. Every community has a story to tell and we want to hear them. This is the strength of our Everyday Heritage grant programme, which funds projects that are community-led and really engage with local people by empowering them to research and tell their own stories. I’m excited to learn more about these fascinating projects as they shine an important light on our working class heritage.”

Historic England plans to run a third round of Everyday Heritage Grants this summer with details to be revealed here.