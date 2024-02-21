More than 60 INGOs sign open letter to MPs calling for ceasefire in Gaza

More than 60 UK INGOs have written an open letter to MPs and Ministers ahead of today’s SNP motion to vote for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Among others, the letter is signed by ActionAid UK, Action for Humanity, Amnesty International UK, IRC UK, Jewish Network for Palestine, Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children UK, UNICEF UK, and Bond.

The letter calls on all MPs to support the motion for an immediate ceasefire. It was co-ordinated by the Bond Humanitarian Working Group focusing on the OPT and Israel with many of Bond’s member organisations actively working in, or recently working in some form in Gaza providing humanitarian assistance to civilians.

The letter says that it is imperative that the UK Government takes immediate action to support an immediate and permanent ceasefire, and that the protection of civilians is “paramount and a requirement under international humanitarian law”.

It also states:

“An immediate and permanent ceasefire will halt the cycle of violence, facilitate the release of all hostages, allow for the restoration of essential services, allow for international humanitarian assistance to reach those in need, and provide an opportunity for dialogue and negotiation towards a lasting peace that benefits everyone in the region. We cannot afford to delay any longer. Private diplomacy and cautious statements are not enough – stronger action and accountability needs to be applied or the humanitarian catastrophe will likely surpass even the horrors we have seen over the last four months.”

Commenting, Nicola Banks from Action for Humanity said:

“NGOs have persistently urged the UK government to take stronger action to support a ceasefire that will benefit both Israel and Palestine, facilitate adequate humanitarian assistance into Gaza, ensure the release of hostages, and reduce the risk of regional conflict amidst ongoing strikes in various countries. However, we are losing confidence in the UK’s ability to act to halt these atrocities. The upcoming vote in the House of Commons offers a crucial opportunity to mandate increased efforts to secure an immediate and permanent ceasefire and prevent further violence. “We are particularly concerned by the imminent escalation in Rafah, where over 1.3 million displaced civilians are currently sheltering and facing critical shortages. If the international community cannot limit military operations in Rafah, we risk a humanitarian catastrophe surpassing the horrors even of the past months. We need an immediate and permanent ceasefire now – not a ‘pause’, not a ‘ceasefire soon’, a ceasefire now.”