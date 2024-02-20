London Marathon Foundation Active Spaces Fund reopens, plus more funding news

A round up of funding news and opportunities, from the Active Spaces Fund from London Marathon Trust, to Greene King IPA’s Proud to Pitch In Fund.

Grants available from RMNI LOVE Grant Program for London charities

Rimini Street, Inc. has selected London to host this year’s annual £50,000 RMNI LOVE Grant Program.

This is Rimini Street’s self-funded charitable programme that provides financial contributions, in-kind donations and employee volunteer hours to nonprofit organisations that align with the Foundation’s mission to “leave the world a better place than the way we found it.”

Rimini Street launched the inaugural RMNI LOVE Grant Program in 2022. Highlights of the 2022 Las Vegas celebration can be found here, and the 2023 Tokyo event here.

Registered charities in London and nearby regions are invited to apply for one of five £10,000 grants via the Rimini Street RMNI LOVE website. The programme is accepting nominations until 31 March with winner announced mid 2024.

More information here.

London Marathon Foundation Active Spaces Fund reopens

The London Marathon Foundation has reopened its Active Spaces Fund with grants of £10,000 up to £80,000 per organisation available. Applications can be made year-round.

The funding is for organisations and community groups across London with projects that will improve and activate spaces, places and facilities where children, young people and underserved groups and communities can take part in sports and physical activities. Both capital and revenue funding are available.

Applicants will first need to complete an Expression of Interest form, and will be notified within 15 working days if their project is eligible to submit a full application.

Full applications can be submitted to several deadlines throughout the year, with the outcome communicated within three months (the next deadline is Friday 19 April 2024, with the outcome communicated by 30 June 2024).

More information here.

GoFibre launches £50,000 fund in Aberdeenshire and Angus

Independent Scottish broadband provider, GoFibre, has announced the launch of its GoFurther Fund in Aberdeenshire and Angus for the first time.

Local charities and organisations in the area can now apply for a share of GoFibre’s £50,000 fund which launched last summer to support projects and groups in their efforts to transform local lives in the regions where GoFibre is building its network.

Up to £3,000 is available for each successful applicant. The GoFurther Fund provides grants to those who meet the relevant criteria, which includes supporting the creation of work experience opportunities, developing skills and the local economy, promoting good health and wellbeing or actively tackling climate change and contributing to net zero targets in their local areas.

As part of the debut round of funding, five organisations from East Lothian, Fife, and the Borders received support after being selected from over 60 worthy applicants. The funding recipients offered services to those they serve within their communities including education and employability services for young people and the disabled community, social sessions that help tackle loneliness and isolation and after-school support and activities designed to empower young people from all backgrounds.

The GoFurther Fund is receiving applications from Aberdeenshire and Angus charities and organisations until 31 March when the review process will then take place.

More information here.

Greene King IPA Proud To Pitch In Fund open for applications

Greene King IPA is offering grants of up to £4,000 to registered charities, community groups, social enterprises, community amateur sports clubs, and other organisations across the UK to deliver grassroots sports activities that positively impact local communities.

Priority will be given to organisations that can demonstrate how their sports club or project benefits members of the local community, and projects that will have a long-term impact.

Examples of projects that have previously received funding include:

* Renovations of a club’s facilities to make them more inclusive and accessible.

* Coaching qualifications and referee courses.

* New equipment and kit.

Funded projects should be delivered by 31 December 2024. The deadline for applications is 1 November 2024.

More information here.

Westfield East Bank Creative Futures Fund supports 26 East London organisations

Foundation for Future London has awarded over half a million pounds to 26 organisations in East London, through the Westfield East Bank Creative Futures Fund.

Supported by Westfield Stratford City, the five-year programme aims to invest £10 million over five years in Newham, Tower Hamlets, Hackney, and Waltham Forest, promoting arts, culture, innovation, and creative placemaking.

Now in its fourth year, the fund, run by grant-giving organisation Foundation for Future London, has invested a total of £3,465,905 to 166 projects and in turn created over 10,000 employment, skills, training, and entrepreneurial opportunities jobs.

This year’s grant will allocate £560,000, creating 407 jobs and benefiting 30,000 individuals through 2,148 events and activities. The funded projects include expert-led workshops on artificial intelligence and social media, creative careers, and technological employability training, mentoring programmes for young people and carpentry training workshops for disadvantaged individuals, among others.

Year 5 of Westfield East Bank Creative Futures Fund will open for applications later this year.

More information here.