Monthly focus: CRMs for fundraising

Which is the best CRM for your charity? How do you compare CRMs? How do we make the most of our current CRM? Questions like these on CRMs are consistently among the most frequently asked on many fundraising forums, and also crop up whenever fundraisers gather in person.

So UK Fundraising always presents an annual focus on CRMs to help share new developments, hard-won insight and other resources to help fundraisers make the most of CRMs in communicating effectively with supporters. We invite contributions from established suppliers and more recent entrants and from fundraisers who use these tools.

This year’s focus is kindly supported by GoodCRM who offer “easy and affordable data management for organisations in charity, non-profit & culture spaces”.

