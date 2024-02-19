Allwyn takes over as National Lottery operator with plan to raise more for good causes

As of 1 February, Allwyn is now the operator of the National Lottery, in its first change of operator in 30 years.

The 1 February also marked the start of the fourth National Lottery licence, which like the previous licences will last for a decade. It was awarded by the Gambling Commission to run from this February until January 2034, with Allwyn taking over from Camelot, which had held the licence since the National Lottery’s launch in 1994.

The UK’s National Lottery raises more than £30 million each week for good causes, and last year saw a record £1.8bn directed to them from ticket sales. Since launching in 1994, players have raised in excess of £48 billion for more than 685,000 good causes across the country, and Allwyn has said that it plans to keep this amount rising.

New ‘Incentive Mechanism’ to raise more for good causes

In fact, the Fourth Licence includes a new ‘Incentive Mechanism’, which means that all National Lottery products will support good causes at the same level. It also means that Allwyn will only see profits if money raised for good causes increases.

Among other planned changes, Allwyn aims to create a net zero National Lottery, and will also invest a ring-fenced £1 million every year from its own profits into social value initiatives, in collaboration with its operational and business partners.

Justin King CBE, Chair of Allwyn UK, said:

“We are thrilled to become the new operator of The National Lottery. It is a privilege and a responsibility that we take incredibly seriously. Over the next 10 years, our commitment is to increase returns to National Lottery-funded projects and build a legacy of change for good.”

Darren Henley, CEO of Arts Council England and Chair of The National Lottery Forum, representing all twelve National Lottery good cause distributors across the UK, said:

“The National Lottery makes a massive positive impact on people’s lives in villages, towns and cities across the UK, helping communities and organisations to thrive. We’re excited by Allwyn’s vision to grow The National Lottery and to increase the funds it generates for these important projects. National Lottery players make a real difference to the fabric of our society every day. And Allwyn’s plans for a modernised National Lottery will help fund so many good causes in the long term, supporting us as we make the magic of The National Lottery even greater than before.”

