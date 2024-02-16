New CEO for Depaul UK, plus more sector movers Photo: George Milton on Pexels.com.

Alexia Murphy is Depaul UK’s new CEO, while WaterAid UK has a new Executive Director of Finance and Strategic Planning, and London Transport Museum has appointed a new Enterprise Director. More on these and other sector appointments below.

Alexia Murphy appointed Depaul UK CEO

Youth homelessness charity, Depaul UK has appointed Alexia Murphy as its new CEO. Murphy stepped up and into the role after working as Depaul UK’s Executive Director of Operations for eight years and replaces Mike Thiedke. She has worked in the homelessness sector for more than 30 years and at Depaul UK since 2015.

Murphy started her work in the homeless sector as an outreach and shelter worker under the Government’s Rough Sleeper Initiative in 1991. Accruing operational experience in housing, mental health, outreach and developing prison services, she went on to become New Business Director at St Mungo’s for 10 years. Before joining Depaul UK, she led on the Rebuilding Shattered Lives campaign to improve services for homeless women in the UK. Murphy also supported an exchange programme to help the women’s homelessness sector in the Czech Republic become established.

Magic Breakfast appoints Julie-Anne Jamieson to Board of Trustees

Julie-Anne Jamieson has joined the Magic Breakfast Board of Trustees. An experienced trustee and Chief Executive who has held leadership roles across the public sector, and independent public inquiries in Scotland, she is currently Chief Executive of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry and a trustee of Volunteering Matters.

A strong advocate of diversity and inclusion, she is also Immediate Past President and one of the founding trustees of Changing the Chemistry, a charity promoting diversity of thought on boards, whilst she is also a volunteer mentor for young people in an initiative supported by Project Scotland, utilising her experience in career development.

Second from left: Fellingham-Adkin. © London Transport Museum

London Transport Museum appoints Sarah Fellingham-Adkin as Enterprise Director

Sarah Fellingham-Adkin will lead the London Transport Museum’s commercial and enterprise strategy, developing the Museum’s retail offer and Hidden London tours, and its venue hire and filming. In her role as Enterprise Director, she will play a key part in enabling the Museum to deliver on its mission.

Fellingham-Adkin has a strong track record of developing teams and transforming landmark London and national organisations into world-leading commercial spaces across both the public and private sectors, including at the Natural History Museum and National Theatre. Most recently her current role with AXA Investment Management included the establishment at 22 Bishopsgate of Convene’s first UK conference and events space, and the development and opening of Horizon 22, London’s highest free public viewing platform.

WaterAid UK announces new Executive Director of Finance and Strategic Planning

WaterAid has appointed Syed Abdul Muntakim to the role of Executive Director of Finance and Strategic Planning at WaterAid UK. Starting the role in April, Muntakim will take corporate responsibility for WaterAid UK’s leadership, management and strategic development to ensure the charity is effective in delivering its mission and its ambitious Global Strategy, and remains a sustainable and financially agile organisation.

Muntakim is an experienced Finance Director in the NGO sector with a financial management career spanning more than 22 years. Prior to joining WaterAid, he worked as Interim Director of Finance at Farm Africa, a British NGO operating in East Africa. Before that, he was the Chief Finance & Risk Officer at BRAC International, a large southern NGO operating in 11 countries across Africa and Asia. He also spent 18 years of his career working for BAT plc, where he held various financial roles including Commercial Finance Controller in the operations function and Senior Commercial Audit Manager.

Heather Sheldon appointed CEO at Alice Charity

Alice Charity, which provides essential resources and support to individuals and families in need across Newcastle under Lyme and Stoke on Trent, has appointed Heather Sheldon as its new Chief Executive Officer. With an extensive background in education, skills development, and community engagement, she brings a wealth of experience and a passion for making a positive impact to her new role.

Prior to her appointment as CEO of Alice Charity, Sheldon served in various leadership positions where she focused on managing finances, fostering partnerships, and addressing HR matters.