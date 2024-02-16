Donr launches dedicated charity lottery platform, & more sector supplier news

Three snippets of sector supplier news – from GoCardless, Donr, and WPNC’s Chameleon.

Bank payment company GoCardless, is once again headline sponsor for the annual JustGiving Awards, which take place in September.

The sponsorship builds on a two-year relationship which started when JustGiving selected GoCardless to collect recurring donations via Direct Debit. Earlier this year, GoCardless was also named the open banking payments provider for the fundraising platform, with the public able to make one-off donations through its Instant Bank Pay feature.

Pat Phelan, MD of UK & Ireland and Chief Customer Officer at GoCardless said:

“We’re continuously in awe of the amazing fundraisers in the UK, from their creativity to their dedication to the extremely moving reasons why they support their causes of choice. “We couldn’t be more proud to shine a light on these unsung heroes by renewing our sponsorship of the GoCardless JustGiving Awards, and to play our part in ensuring that donations are easy to make and manage. We’re particularly excited to offer open banking payments to the millions of fundraisers on the platform, ultimately helping more money go to worthy causes.”

This year’s GoCardless JustGiving Awards ceremony will take place at London’s Roundhouse on Wednesday 18 September.

The 2023 GoCardless JustGiving Awards brought in nearly 20,000 votes for 12 finalists, and celebrity attendees included Bill Bailey, Jamie Laing, Angela Griffiths, Faye Winter, Josh Patterson and Matt Edmondson.

WPNC’s Chameleon shifts focus to deliver digital products & services for charities

Chameleon, the agency that became the ‘C’ in WPNC, is shifting focus to deliver digital products and services for charities and nonprofit organisations.

The business – now Chameleon by WPNC – remains part of integrated agency WPNC. It aims to help organisations harness emerging technologies such as AI and automation. The business is now rolling out digital products and services for charities including: Crohn’s & Colitis UK, NSPCC Learning, SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, and Blesma Limbless Veterans.

Chameleon’s UK team is using AI and automation tools to enhance capabilities, and to focus talent on the most valuable tasks. The UK team is supported by a flexible, on-demand workforce based in Ukraine.

Chameleon launched independently in 1998; joined WPN in 2014; and completed a full merger in 2019 to become part of WPNC.

Director Phil Dearson, who leads Chameleon, said:

“Chameleon exists to save money for charities; helping them to deliver both user and supporter services. WPNC and goDonate continue to focus on fundraising. “This is about leading the way in adapting to change. In the past few years the industry has experienced exponential growth in digital capabilities – but also relentless upheaval from the Covid-19 pandemic and a cost-of-living crisis that has left many charities reeling. “Just as we’re changing again, it’s our intention to change the game for good causes that want to do better. They can do that by streamlining products and services, trimming the costs of traditional operations while also helping people access what they need quicker and more efficiently.”

Donr launches dedicated platform for charity lotteries

Donr has launched a dedicated lottery platform for charities called GiveCircle.

The launch of the GiveCircle platform will help charities to reach new audiences, grow their lotteries and generate more income to contribute towards their work.

Donr launched its first mobile-based lottery in partnership with Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter in May 2022. Since then, mobile lotteries have been launched in partnership with charities including Edinburgh Dog & Cat Home, Hope Rescue and Birmingham Dogs Home, with more than 10,000 supporters playing on behalf of their chosen charity each week.

GiveCircle will offer partner charities support to run social media campaigns aimed at finding new audiences and encouraging them to become supporters.

Chris Newell, founder and CEO of GiveCircle said:

“We have already seen the positive impact that mobile lotteries can have on charities. By launching GiveCircle, we will be able to work with our existing partners to grow their lotteries further and also welcome new charity partners.”

In time, the launch of the platform will also allow GiveCircle to partner with more charities on mobile lotteries. Whilst more than 6,500 charities use the Donr platform to run Text Giving campaigns, only a handful have been able to benefit from mobile lotteries so far.