Comic Relief’s Nosey Awards return to celebrate Red Nose Day fundraisers Lenny Henry and the 2023 Red Nose. Photo: Richard Davenport/Comic Relief

Comic Relief’s Nosey Awards celebrate the schools, groups and individuals raising money for Red Nose Day, and are back for 2024.

This year there are five awards, including a new one established in honour of Comic Relief’s founding member Sir Lenny Henry.

The Nosey Awards 2024 categories are:

The Lenny – This award celebrates people who go above and beyond for Comic Relief. Entries for this category are open to everyone, and the total raised is not important.

The Class Act – This is for fundraisers doing it alone, in a class or even the whole school. Comic Relief wants to hear their A-star stories.

The Rising Star – This award is for outstanding under-18s. Comic Relief wants to hear about the youngest fundraisers and what they’re doing to help change lives.

Solo Superstar – This award is for fundraisers who go it alone, and take on an solo challenge to change the world for the better.

Dream Team – Whether it’s work mates, family, friends or neighbours, if people have got together to do something great, they can nominate themselves for this award.

Entries for the Lenny close at 5pm on Thursday 22 February. Nominations for all other Nosey Awards close at noon on Sunday 31 March.

People can nominate themselves or someone else they believe deserves to be recognised, and they can also enter more than one category. The only condition is that they or the person/group being nominated, must have fundraised for Red Nose Day between 2021-2024.

Judges will look at how entrants represent their category, as well as how imaginative, creative, inclusive and enthusiastic the fundraising activity has been.

Samir Patel, CEO of Comic Relief said:

“Schools have been at the very heart of Red Nose Day since the very first campaign in 1988 and every year we are blown away not only by the tremendous amounts of money they raise but also by their creativity and the joy and laughter they bring to their fantastic fundraising efforts. That is why this year, we’re excited to be honouring people’s fabulous fundraising achievements in The Nosey Awards, with two special awards for schools and young people. Whether you’ve baked a mouth-watering lemon drizzle cake, attempted a class sponsored silence, or abseiled down a mountain, we’d love to hear from you. Without your wonderful efforts Red Nose Day wouldn’t exist, so take some time to celebrate your achievements and enter The Nosey Awards 2024!”