Valentine’s Day ideas from animal-related charities: from the quirky to the kind

Valentine’s Day, like other key occasions across the year, provides a useful opportunity to raise extra awareness and funds.

From the quirky to the kind, here are some of the ways animal-related charities in the UK and further afield are making the most of the day.

Otters at Living Shore Aquarium in New Hampshire are making paintings and cards for Valentine’s Day. Each Otter-gram and painting has been paw made by Asian Small Clawed Otters called Harry, Teddy, Peanut, Jelly and Saco. Altogether there are 10 unique pieces of art and 25 Ottergrams, and people are invited to bid on them through an online auction here Paws of Love Ott-ction. All proceeds go to the Tin Mountain Conservation Center.

Advertisement

Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center will name a feral cat after your ex for just $50. The cat will then be spayed or neutered before being released back to their colony as part of the centre’s trap-neuter-return programme. The site says: ‘Neuter your ex for Valentine’s Day because some things shouldn’t breed’.

Bronx Zoo’s Name a Roach is back this year, advertised as ‘A Gift to Remember’. Not only can you name a Bronx Zoo Madagascar hissing cockroach for your loved one (and get a certificate) but roach socks and a roach soft toy are also on offer.

Here in the UK, Valentine’s Day is a bit gentler. The RSPCA is pulling out the stops for The Unloveables, and sharing the stories of some of its longest residents in the hopes of someone falling in love and wanting to rehome them. Mia for example has been at RSPCA Southridge Animal Centre for four years.

Happy #ValentinesDay! We're giving our animals lots of cuddles. 🌹 Every dog & cat at Battersea has a unique character, quirks & lots of love to give, & we play Cupid by finding them that perfect match! 💘 Are you looking for the one? Find out more here 👉 https://t.co/9kKjctqGoS pic.twitter.com/cJiO0ejF30 — Battersea (@Battersea_) February 14, 2024

Battersea is highlighting how it plays Cupid to find the animals in its care the perfect match this Valentine’s Day and encouraging people looking for ‘the one’ to take a look at some of the dogs and cats looking for love.

In this season of love, what better way to show you care than a surprise Valentine e-card? Give a small donation to our cause and we'll send a cat or dog-themed Valentine's e-card to your loved one. Spread the love: https://t.co/zHjmH2v5Vt pic.twitter.com/Rg0Wdxr1nh — Bath Cats & Dogs Home (@BathCDH) February 13, 2024

Bath Cats & Dogs Home is offering ‘ruffs and kisses’ through dog and cat-themed Valentine’s e-cards. All you have to do is give a small donation to the charity and they will send your chosen e-card to your loved one.

It's Valentine's Day tomorrow! ❤️ If you've forgotten – don't worry, we've got you! 🙌 Send your loved one a Dogs Trust eCard & support the dogs in our care at the same time 🥰 🐾

➡️ https://t.co/59QZX5t0CK pic.twitter.com/58HB3msWBd — Dogs Trust 💛🐶 (@DogsTrust) February 13, 2024

Dogs Trust is also saving the day for anyone who forgot, through its selection of Valentine’s e-cards. Again, the cards can be sent for a donation to the charity.

Looking for a last-minute #ValentinesDay gift? Surprise your partner with an adoption of an orphaned elephant or rhino. It’s a gift of love that will grow & grow! Meet the rest of the herd to find your Valentine a companion: https://t.co/yrnTtFQsMw pic.twitter.com/11Ix6NS5W7 — Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (@SheldrickTrust) February 12, 2024

The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust is promoting orphan rhino and elephant adoption this Valentine’s Day – a ‘unique and lasting sign of your love’ that can last a lifetime.

Spread the love this Valentine's Day! 💚



By making a gift donation in your loved one's name to The Lancashire Wildlife Trust, you're not only bringing them joy but doing something amazing for your local wildlife too.



Learn more here: https://t.co/yMG5tJFMZB — Lancashire Wildlife Trust (@Lancswildlife) February 10, 2024

For the person who has everything, Lancashire Wildlife Trust is suggesting giving a donation in their name, which will help their local wildlife.