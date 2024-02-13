Charity First Series to close this month

The Charity First Series is to close and the site to shut down on 22 February, it has been announced.

Robert Pike & Rebecca Mellor, Partners at SPM (Social Partnership Marketing) shared the news in an email on Monday.

Pike and Mellor say they have taken the decision to close down the Charity First Series following the death of their co-founder, author and brand ambassador Jim Myers last year.

Charity First has been providing advice and guidance for nonprofits and charities through its library of electronic and printed books for the past 12 years. Until 21 February, there is a 25% discount on all Charity First Books using the code FINAL25.

Titles include Successful Charity Fundraising, Major Gift Fundraising, Legacy Fundraising From Scratch, and Raising Funds from Grantmakers.

Social Partnership Marketing and Invisible Grantmakers will continue as business as usual. The partners can be contacted via the SPM website.