How to make the most of Valentine’s Day – a round up of fundraising ideas

Ahead of Valentine’s Day this Wednesday, if you’re still looking for inspiration of how to make the most of the event, here’s a selection of some of the ways good causes are fundraising.

We love to receive your preloved items and thanks to your kind donations, our 20 charity shops are not only able to help save the planet, they help to save lives too!



Why not support your local air ambulance and turn your pre-loved items into re-loved ones this Valentine’s Day! pic.twitter.com/eLeCjiGsdx Advertisement February 12, 2024

Devon Air Ambulance is asking people to turn their pre-loved items into re-loved items this Valentine’s Day.

Help brighten a lifesaver's day by donating the cost of a small #Valentine's gift to TASC. However much you give can help make a big difference to an #AmbulanceStaff member who's struggling. Donate at https://t.co/dcXKLz3NUy #ValentinesDay 🩷 pic.twitter.com/rLwRaHGbWR — TASC The Ambulance Staff Charity (@TASCharity) February 12, 2024

TASC – The Ambulance Staff Charity is asking people to brighten a lifesaver’s day by donating the cost of a small Valentine’s gift.

ANNOUNCEMENT! (Pls RT and help us spread the word)



We’re sharing the love for Valentine’s Day!



Register for our RIDE TO HORSA before midnight on Wednesday 14th February and get a massive 25% off the entry cost! 🖤🤍♥️



Join us for an epic cycling adventure through Dorset and… pic.twitter.com/VkICvLcBiV — The Veterans Charity (@VETERANSCHARITY) February 11, 2024

The Veterans Charity is incentivising entry to Ride to Horsa epic bike ride with 25% as it shares the love this Feb 14.

This Valentines Day, why not gift a piece of refurbished tech to your special someone ❤ By buying our tech you will be helping fight digital poverty!



Click the link to visit our online store 💚https://t.co/tiX7Y6uTmH#WasteLessLiveMore #Remakeadifference #Edinburgh #Charity pic.twitter.com/gPL6B1zlvx — Edinburgh Remakery (@EdinRemakery) February 9, 2024

Edinburgh Remakery is suggesting gifting refurbished tech to someone special, and helping to fight digital poverty at the same time.

This Valentine's Day, why not give a charity voucher-card, a thoughtful eco-friendly gift with a big impact 💞



Order one for your loved one here https://t.co/Q0dN7tkr49#ValentinesDay #charity #GivingTuesday pic.twitter.com/SCxUoel9Sc — Charity Vouchers (@CharityVouchers) February 6, 2024

Providing another gift option that gives back is Charity Vouchers – the vouchers can be posted, printed, or sent as an e-voucher. Recipients donate the value of their voucher to any UK registered charity of their choice.

Whether you're sending to your partner, mum, sister, or best friend – sending a Valentine's e-card designed by a charity that matters to them is a really nice touch.



You can switch designs when sending now on DontSendMeACard too. Check out the designs:https://t.co/wswBbvkFG4 pic.twitter.com/eD60wIr2Er — DontSendMeACard.com (@dontsendmeacard) February 9, 2024

Send a Valentine’s card from a charity that matters to the recipient through DontSendMeACard.

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and our charity gifts collection has something for everyone ❤️ Choose a gift and you can add a personalised greetings card by post, email or print-at-home PDF.



Explore the collection: https://t.co/8OFjZTyIDQ pic.twitter.com/zxRCzn5UhR — ActionAid UK (@ActionAidUK) February 7, 2024

ActionAid UK is promoting a range of Valentine’s charity gifts, from paying for water, to a beehive – and you can personalise the gift card.

With Valentine's Day just over a week away why not send your loved one, or your secret love, a special personalised card? We have a huge selection available now at https://t.co/6Yj42YtRgo 💌🥰#ValentinesDay #cards #charity pic.twitter.com/3ORcNB1C1U — Cards for Good Causes (@cardsforcharity) February 5, 2024

Another card offer, Cards for Good Causes has a range of Valentine’s Day designs that can be personalised.

Try something different this #ValentinesDay 💚



Celebrate a special occasion, declare your love for nature – or your sweetheart with a personalised butterfly on our memory walls! 👇 https://t.co/6o9KsNLAG4 — BBO Wildlife Trust (@BBOWT) February 10, 2024

Buckinghamshire & Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust has opened a new butterfly memory wall to mark Valentine’s Day. The Your Wild Memories displays feature specially-designed butterfly plaques that can be personalised with messages to remember precious moments, people or wild times. The butterflies are made of brushed stainless steel and fly above a wildlife border. They have been put up at the Nature Discovery Centre near Thatcham, and College Lake visitor centre near Tring.

Make a difference and help us win a £500 donation prize by entering the @easyuk Valentine's Giveaway!



Visit their competition page and choose which brand you'd like to shop with for a chance to win.



More details found here: https://t.co/wbrBeida8w #EasyFundraising pic.twitter.com/BHePHhsYsl — Victim Support (@VictimSupport) February 10, 2024

easyfundraising is running a Valentine’s Giveaway – charities including Victim Support are encouraging people to go to the site to enter for a chance to win a £500 donation to a good cause.