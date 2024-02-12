How to make the most of Valentine’s Day – a round up of fundraising ideas
Ahead of Valentine’s Day this Wednesday, if you’re still looking for inspiration of how to make the most of the event, here’s a selection of some of the ways good causes are fundraising.
Devon Air Ambulance is asking people to turn their pre-loved items into re-loved items this Valentine’s Day.
TASC – The Ambulance Staff Charity is asking people to brighten a lifesaver’s day by donating the cost of a small Valentine’s gift.
The Veterans Charity is incentivising entry to Ride to Horsa epic bike ride with 25% as it shares the love this Feb 14.
Edinburgh Remakery is suggesting gifting refurbished tech to someone special, and helping to fight digital poverty at the same time.
Providing another gift option that gives back is Charity Vouchers – the vouchers can be posted, printed, or sent as an e-voucher. Recipients donate the value of their voucher to any UK registered charity of their choice.
Send a Valentine’s card from a charity that matters to the recipient through DontSendMeACard.
ActionAid UK is promoting a range of Valentine’s charity gifts, from paying for water, to a beehive – and you can personalise the gift card.
Another card offer, Cards for Good Causes has a range of Valentine’s Day designs that can be personalised.
Buckinghamshire & Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust has opened a new butterfly memory wall to mark Valentine’s Day. The Your Wild Memories displays feature specially-designed butterfly plaques that can be personalised with messages to remember precious moments, people or wild times. The butterflies are made of brushed stainless steel and fly above a wildlife border. They have been put up at the Nature Discovery Centre near Thatcham, and College Lake visitor centre near Tring.
easyfundraising is running a Valentine’s Giveaway – charities including Victim Support are encouraging people to go to the site to enter for a chance to win a £500 donation to a good cause.