New Fundraising & Comms Director for Action Against Hunger UK, & more mover news

Action Against Hunger UK has appointed a trustee as well as a new Fundraising & Communications Director, while Colin Skehan has joined Revoluntionise as Director, Europe, and the CEO of The Proud Trust is stepping down. More on these and other movers below.

L-R: Hewete Haileselassie & Will Morgan-Macleod

New Fundraising & Communications Director & trustee for Action Against Hunger UK

Action Against Hunger UK has announced the appointments of Will Morgan-Macleod as Fundraising & Communications Director, and Hewete Haileselassie as trustee. Morgan-Macleod has spent seven years at Diabetes UK, where he led an award-winning philanthropy and partnerships team, forging partnerships with corporate partners, foundations, and philanthropists. Before that, Morgan-Macleod spent several years at international development charities, first at Right To Play UK, then leading ActionAid’s Major Giving team.

Haileselassie, a former BBC journalist and Communications Director, brings significant media experience and a passion for diversity and inclusion. Before transitioning to communications in 2023, she spent 15 years at the BBC World Service, holding various journalism roles. Her background includes working as a field producer across Africa, running entry-level trainee schemes for bilingual journalists, and serving as the Training and Talent Manager for the Nairobi bureau from 2018 to 2020. Additionally, she sits on the board of Hamlin Fistula UK, a charity dedicated to eradicating childbirth injuries in Ethiopian women.

Centre: Lisa Harvey-Nebil

The Proud Trust CEO to step down

Chief Executive of The Proud Trust, Lisa Harvey-Nebil, has announced that she will be leaving her role as head of the charity in April. The charity’s first CEO, under her leadership, The Proud Trust has grown and developed into a national service, increasing its support of LGBT+ young people as well as opening Manchester’s LGBT+ community hub, The Proud Place.

Harvey-Nebil will be taking on a new role as a Strategic Lead in a local council, where she will use her skills and experience in a new setting to continue to support young people. The recruitment for the Proud Trust’s next CEO will be overseen by the Board of Trustees. In the meantime, Deputy CEO Susie Cuthill will step into the role of Interim CEO, working with the Board to ensure complete continuity for all stakeholders, and taking a lead on developing the charity’s new 5-year strategic plan.

Financial services veteran appointed Chair of Big Issue Invest

Financial services veteran Mark Porter has been appointed as the new Chair of the Big Issue Group’s social investment arm, Big Issue Invest (BII). Porter has had a 35+ year career in financial services, specifically in investment management, banking, investor & fund services, and trust and corporate services. He has held a number of executive and board positions within institutional and private equity backed businesses, including at UBS, MUFG and more recently Equiom Group. At UBS, he had a long career in Finance where he held the position of European Chief Financial Officer, based in Zurich.

For most of the last 15+ years, Porter has been the CEO of a number of global, institutional scale financial services businesses. He has now returned to a small number of advisory and board roles across multiple sectors. Over recent years, he has supported a number of community-based projects and continues to have a keen interest in the critical role of the third sector and commercially oriented social impact businesses in solving social and environmental challenges. He is a qualified accountant and holds a degree in Forensic Psychology.

Spread a Smile announces new Director of Strategy & Operation

Spread a Smile has appointed Roxane Caplan as Director of Strategy & Operations. Formerly Head of Services at YoungMinds where she was instrumental in transforming Parent and Carer services, Caplan joined Spread a Smile in January.

Her role will see her lead on the strategic growth of the charity and support the Chief Executive in the smooth running of Spread a Smile as it continues to expand. Caplan will work in tandem with the Chief Executive and Director of Services to deliver the vision of ensuring all seriously ill children and teenagers wherever they are in the UK have access to the full range of Spread a Smile services. In her new role, Caplan will also be working closely with healthcare professionals, building relationships with hospitals. Having worked in both the private and voluntary sector and spanning 20 years, Caplan has held up roles in marketing, fundraising, campaigns and communications, services, strategy and operations, several sat within senior leadership functions.

Bromley Mencap appoints Anna McEwen as new Chief Executive

Anna McEwen will join Bromley Mencap in May and brings a wealth of experience from senior leadership roles across the charity and public sectors. She is currently the Chief Executive of East London Headway, with responsibility for the strategy and performance of services including Community Support, a Day Service and Neurological Therapies.

Before that McEwen worked at Shared Lives Plus as an Executive Director and has also worked at both national Mencap and a local Mencap. Additionally, she has been a Social Care Commissioner for Newham Council. She is currently a Trustee for Voluntary Organisations Disability Group. McEwen will replace Eddie Lynch MBE who is stepping down in the Spring after 20 years as Chief Executive.

Revolutionise appoints Colin Skehan as Director, Europe

Based in Ireland, Revolutionise’s new Director, Europe, Colin Skehan will be at the forefront of accelerating more clients with purpose. He brings a wealth of experience to Revolutionise, with his journey in fundraising starting in 2007 as a door-to-door fundraiser. His dedication and expertise were recognised when he won Ireland’s ‘Fundraiser of the Year’ award in 2018. More recently, Skehan helped drive great fundraising at Ireland’s best-known INGO, Trócaire, where work with Revolutionise was a key catalyst for growth. Highlights include seven-fold growth in direct marketing income and four-fold growth in annual donor recruitment. The team also won Ireland’s ‘fundraising team of the year’ award twice in his time there.

Skehan has also been an advisory panel member of Rogare, the fundraising think tank and is a lecturer on the certificate and diploma in fundraising with Charities Institute Ireland. His skillset includes leadership, copywriting, training, and coaching, with some of the highest-performing teams in Ireland.