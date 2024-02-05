Gift acceptance and due diligence - course details. Two hands, one thumb down, one thumb up.

Microsoft launches Nonprofit Community: a space to talk about tech & AI

Melanie May

Melanie May | 5 February 2024 | News

A woman with long dark hair, glasses and orange headphones types on her laptop. By Christina Morillo on pexels

Microsoft has launched an online community space for nonprofits to talk with each other and with itself about tech and AI.

The initiative has come out of the inaugural Global Nonprofit Leaders Summit, which took place on 31 January.

Called the Microsoft Nonprofit Community, it includes Discussion Spaces where nonprofits can connect with and learn from peers on AI, strategy, leadership, fundraising and programme management, and finding the right tech solutions. This is where nonprofits can post questions and ask for solutions from each other.

Microsoft will use its blog to share learning resources, viewpoints, stories, and announcements from its partners, nonprofit influencers, and its own experts, while its events calendar will include virtual and in-person learning opportunities, demos, collaborative live events, and on-demand webinars.

In addition, Microsoft is also building Group Hubs, where nonprofits can find and join a group of peers who have shared interests and who are working to address the same challenges.

In a blog announcing the initiative, Devi Thomas, the global head of Nonprofit Community Capacity at Microsoft Philanthropies, said that Microsoft wants to learn about what the sector is going through so it can respond. She also said that nonprofits have an opportunity to lead AI transformation, and that: “Combining the power of AI with the community that we are building here means that everyone can be included in the opportunity of AI at this key turning point.”

