Morrisons seeks next national charity partner

Morrisons is looking for its next national charity partner for a three-year deal that, based on its current partnership with Together for Short Lives, could see it raise at least £10 million in this time.

Charities have until the closing date of Sunday 29 February to apply, and the partnership will start from 28 October 2024.

Morrisons’ partnership with Together for Short Lives is set to beat its £10mn target by the end of this October. Previous partnerships have seen it raise over £7 million for Sue Ryder between 2014-2017 and £18.4mn for Young Lives vs Cancer in a five-year partnership that ran from 2017-2022.

Most of the money raised comes from colleague-led fundraising activity across supermarkets, convenience stores and sites including collections, fundraising appeals and challenge events.

Morrisons Every Pack Gives Back cause-related-marketing programme also raises millions by working with a range of brands and products throughout the year to donate a percentage of sales.

Prospective charity partners must demonstrate their ideas for a national partnership with a local feel that will engage colleagues and customers throughout the communities Morrisons serves. Money raised will be split between a new project or projects, and existing core services.

To be considered, charities must be registered as a charity in England & Wales and in Scotland, and operate and deliver services on a national scale across the three countries. They must also demonstrate strong community links across the country in both fundraising and project delivery, and mustn’t work with a direct competitor of Morrisons on a national scale.

More information can be found here.

Holli Kellett, Morrisons Charity Specialist, said:

“Supporting good causes is extremely important to Morrisons. We are very proud of our previous charity partnerships and the work we are doing with our current partner Together for Short Lives. As we continue to work with them towards exceeding our £10 million target by October 2024, we look forward to the process of finding our next charity partner.”