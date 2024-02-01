Gift acceptance and due diligence - course details. Two hands, one thumb down, one thumb up.

Civil Society Group urges Chancellor to support financial health of sector ahead of Spring Budget

Melanie May

Melanie May | 1 February 2024 | News

A calculator with piles of coins next to it. By BreakingPic on Pexels

The Civil Society Group – comprising almost 90 organisations that support the UK charity and voluntary sector – has written to the Chancellor with a number of proposals on behalf of the sector ahead of March’s Spring Budget.

They include support with Gift Aid if there is a reduction to the basic rate of income tax, and protecting fiscal incentives for charitable bequests.

The group’s submission, written by the Charity Finance Group (CFG), which is a member, sets out four main policy asks, which if implemented, the group believes would support and protect the immediate and longer-term financial health of the charitable sector and protect the UK’s most vulnerable and disadvantaged communities from gaps in service provision.

Advertisement

Recruiting and managing millennials, a course by Bruce Tait.

The letter states that for many charitable organisations, there has been little or no improvement to the operating environment since the Autumn Statement.

It says that if brought in by the government, the group’s key asks would be of ‘significant benefit to our wider society, as the support for charitable organisations helps them respond to need and increase their impact in the public interest’.

The asks are for the government to:

Commenting on the submission, Richard Sagar, Head of Policy at CFG, said:

“Charitable and voluntary sector organisations continue to work harder than ever to support their communities, particularly those that remain hardest hit by ongoing economic pressures. At the same time, we have seen very few real improvements in the sector’s operating environment; very little has changed economically or politically since Chancellor Jeremy Hunt presented his autumn statement in November 2023.

 

“Many organisations that are doing important and often vital work are finding it increasingly difficult to meet demand for their services. The Civil Society Group is calling upon the government to do more to ensure the most vulnerable and disadvantaged people are better protected, and that charities can continue to provide their critical services.”

Related posts

UK Fundraising
3 December 2004

CFDG gives cautious welcome to new Gift Aid scheme
UK Fundraising
23 March 2011

Budget helps with Gift Aid and legacies
UK Fundraising
21 March 2012

Government's Budget offers little to charities
UK Fundraising
4 December 2012

New edition of Charity Tax Map offers guidance on tax reliefs and compliance

Loading

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.

Mastodon