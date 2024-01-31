Burns Night supper raises £45k for Scottish charity, plus more fundraising event news SBH Scotland: A Question of Burns Supper 2024. Kevin Brown (Address to the Haggis)

News of SBH Scotland’s 2024 Burns Night Supper, the upcoming Music Mudder for Nordoff and Robbins, a sponsored silence for Sue Lambert Trust, and other recent and upcoming fundraising events.

SBH Scotland: A Question of Burns Supper 2024. Singers Colin Bryce & Nicola Cassells

SBH Scotland’s annual Burns Supper raises £45,000

Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland’s annual A Question of Burns supper, now in its 32nd year, has raised £45,000. Former Scottish international rugby player and sports presenter Andy Nicol hosted the evening which saw the 420 guests enjoy renditions of Burns’ famous poems, a three-course meal, auction, and a quiz on all things Rabbie Burns.

Guests included Caroline McGirr and Karli MacCallum from ITV’s My Mum, Your Dad, radio presenters Robyn Richford and Amy Irons, and Reece Donnelly, founder of Theatre College of Scotland who flew the flag for Scotland on BBC One’s The Apprentice. Robert Burns re-enactor, Chris Tait, performed an immersive ‘Tam o’ Shanter’ and SBH Scotland ambassador, Nicola Cassells, alongside Scottish classical crossover tenor, Colin Bryce, performed Scottish classics throughout the evening. SBH Scotland parent, Sean Carr, also gave a speech on the impact the charity has made to his family’s life since his son was diagnosed 8 years ago. Since its launch in 1981, the event has raised over £1 million for the charity.

Advertisement

Crowds gather for music festival in support of Framework

DHP Family’s Beat The Streets saw crowds gather to enjoy a full day of live music on Sunday 28 January, with tens of thousands of pounds expected to be added to the fundraising total for Framework from this year’s event.

The live music company’s charitable music festival Beat The Streets was launched in 2018 and has raised more than £409,000 to date for East Midland charity Framework over the previous five editions as well as shining a spotlight on the homelessness crisis. Every venue was packed out on Sunday 28 January with live music showcasing more than 50 homegrown artists along with special guest Beans on Toast. All proceeds from tickets, bar and merch go directly to Framework. The £89,500 raised at the 2023 event was used to fund the build of a block of eight purpose-built flats in Forest Fields, due to be ready to welcome the first residents this Spring.

Aintree 5-10K Half2329D 7 May 2023

Radio City Cash for Kids to be RunThrough Aintree 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon Charity of the Year

RunThrough’s RunThrough Aintree 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon are set to take place on 11 February at the Aintree Racecourse, with Radio City Cash for Kids as the official Charity of the Year.

Registration for the RunThrough Aintree 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon is open here, inviting runners of all abilities to participate in a day of fitness, fun, and community support. RunThrough will organise and deliver 240 events in 2024 including the Warrington Running Festival, as well as other prominent events such as the Cheshire 10k and 10 mile and Run Tatton. The Aintree series continues later into the year, with events taking place in May, July, September and December.



Everton in the Community to host final Goodison Park Sleepout

Everton in the Community is giving supporters the final opportunity to spend the night braving the elements at Goodison Park at its last-ever Goodison Park Sleepout this autumn. The ultimate edition of one of the charity’s most popular events will take place on Friday 11 October 2024, and raises awareness and funds for Everton in the Community’s ‘Home Is Where The Heart Is’ programme.



A key date in Everton Football Club’s charitable arm’s fundraising calendar, it costs £25 to secure a place and the charity is setting participants the challenge to raise £134 or more to mark the 134 years of Goodison Park. The news comes following the Club’s announcement last month that the 2024/25 season will be its last at Goodison Park before moving to Bramley-Moore Dock, its new waterfront home.

Norfolk charity Sue Lambert Trust has launched a 24-hour sponsored silence challenge to raise funds to provide specialist counselling sessions and support services.

Go Silent for Sue Lambert Trust coincides with Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week (5 – 11 February 2024) which aims to provide an opportunity for any organisation or individual to engage in dialogue about sexual abuse and violence – a topic that is not often spoken about. Taking on the challenge, people will be sponsored to go silent for 24 hours and can choose which day of the week they’d like to take part. Money raised will enable the charity to support people from all over Norfolk who self-refer to Sue Lambert Trust and ask for help. By challenging people to go silent for 24 hours, Sue Lambert Trust hopes to raise awareness of the fact that many people suffer in silence for years and sometimes decades.

Credit: Mark Rowes

Music Mudder returns this September to raise funds for Nordoff and Robbins

Talent agency Wasserman Music and Nordoff and Robbins will be holding Music Mudder, the muddiest cross-industry challenge on 13 September, in Dorking, Surrey. The endurance event will see teams from across the industry take on Camelot Events’ ‘Nuts Challenge’ obstacle course, raising funds for the charity.

The 2023 edition of Music Mudder raised over £61,000 for the charity, with Oscar Tuttiett, competing on the AEG Presents B team, completing the 7km course in the fastest individual time in a rapid 53 minutes 34 seconds. Live Nation won the top prize for fundraising, with over £4,700 donated through their JustGiving page. Running in groups of up to 10 people, teams will tackle numerous obstacles on the ultimate UK mud run including the Commando Assault, Tunnel Rats, A Bridge Too Far and new obstacles for 2024.

Russell Tovey

Magic Breakfast’s Great Big Breakfast receives celeb support

Magic Breakfast’s Great Big Breakfast is back this February. Breakfasts can take place at any point in February and hosts are encouraged to ask guests for a £3 donation to attend. This can provide a child with a nutritious breakfast for two weeks. Magic Breakfast will be sharing photos from the Great Big Breakfast events throughout February with the hashtag #greatbigbreakfast.

Marcus Wareing, star of ‘Marcus Wareing’s Tales From A Kitchen Garden’, is supporting the campaign, as is long-term Magic Breakfast supporter and star of BBC Comedy ‘Juice’, actor Russell Tovey. The Great Big Breakfast is also being supported by chef Shivi Ramoutar and actors Jacqueline Boatswain and Sarah Hadland.

Greenwich & Bexley Community Hospice Mini Marathon returns in May

Greenwich & Bexley Community Hospice’s Mini Marathon will return to Royal Greenwich Park for its 11th year on Sunday, 12 May.

This year marks the charity’s 30th anniversary celebration, and the annual Mini Marathon fundraising event for the under 16s will be held at Royal Greenwich Park. Every year, it sees young hospice heroes aged 5 to 16 don fancy dress and running shoes and run, jog or walk 2.62 miles around the park. Last year, over 900 children took part in the flagship fundraising event, helping to raise £49,862.