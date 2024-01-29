Gift acceptance and due diligence - course details. Two hands, one thumb down, one thumb up.

TCS London Marathon & Enthuse launch Fundraising Week to support 2024’s participants

29 January 2024

The TCS London Marathon and official online fundraising partner Enthuse have today launched Fundraising Week – aimed at providing participants preparing for the 2024 event with expert fundraising tips and guidance.

During the week, top fundraisers from the 2023 edition of the TCS London Marathon will share their tips and advice alongside resources including guides, and video content. This will be hosted across the TCS London Marathon digital and social channels. Enthuse has also provided content for charities to share with fundraisers through its charity hub.

This is the first time that fundraising has also been built into the training plans for every participant of the TCS London Marathon. These plans are available to view now on the TCS London Marathon’s online training hub.

an illustration showing a man and a woman cheering on a runner in the TCS London Marathon. From Enthuse

The activity is to raise awareness of fundraising across participants including ballot entrants, charity participants and those taking on the challenge virtually as part of the TCS London Marathon #MyWay.

2024 saw a record number of applicants for the TCS London Marathon with more than 500,000 people entering the ballot. More than 800 charities have entries for the 2024 TCS London Marathon, including the 2024 TCS London Marathon Charity of the Year Samaritans.

Earlier this month, London Marathon Events announced the launch of its ‘new-style’ TCS London Marathon MyWay, which gives people the chance to take part in the TCS London Marathon in their own way, on a course of their choice, anywhere in the world. Participants have 24 hours to complete the 26.2 miles, between 00:00 and 23:59:59 BST on Sunday 21 April.

