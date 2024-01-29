Newsquest announces £6mn partnership with NSPCC: corporate news round up

Who’s supporting who: including Newsquest and the NSPCC’s newly announced partnership, Holland & Barrett’s new multi-year partnership with Comic Relief, CBRE’s with Alzheimer’s Society, Roadchef’s £5mn raised for Cancer Research UK, and more.

Henry Faure Walker, CEO at Newsquest and Sir Peter Wanless, CEO at NSPCC launch the partnership at charity’s London HQ

Newsquest to support NSPCC in £6mn partnership

Newsquest has announced a major partnership with NSPCC. Starting in January and running throughout the whole of 2024, Newsquest will join forces with the charity to help support it in its 140th anniversary year. Central to the partnership will be Newsquest gifting the charity with advertising across its portfolio of titles, online and in print, to the value of at least £6 million.

The partnership will include a series of advertising and editorial activities throughout 2024, with the aim to drive more public awareness and funding for the charity. These include supporting NSPCC initiatives such as promoting local workshops and digital training sessions to help people spot the signs of abuse and neglect, ongoing appeals such as legacy giving as well as Newsquest staff participating in volunteering and fundraising during the year.

Holland & Barrett announces multi-year partnership with Comic Relief

Holland & Barrett and Comic Relief have announced a multi-year partnership that aims to raise £2.6mn for the charity over the next three years, with the opportunity for Holland & Barrett customers and colleagues to join in the fundraising for Comic Relief’s flagship fundraising campaigns, including Red Nose Day and Sport Relief.

Over time, the joint ambition is to create a bespoke fund that supports projects that use physical activity to drive social impact. Customers can donate by purchasing items from a specific range curated by Holland & Barrett from which 10p from each product will be donated to Comic Relief. Customers will also be offered the option to donate to Comic Relief at till points.

CBRE announces new charity partnership with Alzheimer’s Society

Global real estate advisor CBRE has announced a two-year partnership with Alzheimer’s Society. During this time, CBRE will aim to raise £600,000 through various fundraising initiatives, including its flagship Great Property Bike Ride event, to provide crucial support for people living with dementia.

The funds generated will directly support the charity’s Citizens Advice Benefits Service, and its Diversity and Inclusion fund, helping underserved communities access dementia support, increasing financial support, accessible information, and companion calls.

We’re proud to launch our Women’s Healthcare Charity Alliance. We’ve partnered with @bloodygood__, @MiscarriageA, @OvarianCancerUK, and Domestic Abuse Volunteer Support Services (DAVSS) to improve access to women’s health services. Find out more: https://t.co/AWVD3UNQxR pic.twitter.com/bDPd08pSlW — Simplyhealth (@SimplyhealthUK) January 24, 2024

Simplyhealth partners with 4 charities on women’s healthcare initiative

Health plan provider Simplyhealth has launched a Women’s Healthcare Charity Alliance to improve access to women’s health support in the workplace. The Alliance will see the healthcare company partner with Bloody Good Period, Miscarriage Association, Ovarian Cancer Action, and Domestic Abuse Volunteer Support Services (DAVSS), donating £25,000 to each and forming a monthly working group. The aim is to challenge taboos associated with women’s health conditions and drive meaningful change in the workplace by supporting employers.

Simplyhealth will use the Alliance to tailor its products and services, such as a specialised GP pathway service, to better support individuals and their reproductive health needs, taking learnings and insight from the partners. As well as donating £100,000 to be shared between the four charities, Simplyhealth has also become the first official partner to women’s health platform Unfabled, developing a new set of period products – exclusive to members.

Virgin Money Lifestyle

Virgin Money chooses Mind and SAMH as new charity partners

Virgin Money has chosen mental health charities Mind and SAMH (Scottish Action for Mental Health) as new corporate charity partners. Virgin Money will work alongside Mind and SAMH to support anyone affected by mental health problems and money worries and direct them to the vital services the charities provide – regardless of whether they are a Virgin Money customer or not.

The charitable partnership, which was voted for by Virgin Money colleagues and will run for two years, will also raise funds to support the charities’ vital work. In addition, Mind and SAMH will explore specialist training opportunities for Virgin Money colleagues, which could involve upskilling them to better understand how financial difficulty can impact mental health and how to identify the best support for anyone experiencing a mental health problem.

Kurt Geiger Kindness Foundation launches free learning programme for young people

This January, the Kurt Geiger Kindness Foundation launches its new academy, Business By Design. The academy offers a free dedicated learning programme co-designed by young people for young people and accredited by AQA, to help young people aged 18-20 kick start a career in the creative industry, particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds. The Business By Design pilot programme involves 20 young people and will run until July 2024.

The programme combines masterclasses with hands-on skill sessions led by professionals to create an immersive learning experience in areas of Design, Buying, Merchandising, Digital, Marketing, Social Media and Finance. External guest speakers from the industry will host interactive talks once a month and each young person will be assigned a mentor. They will be integrated into the Kurt Geiger community with access to a bespoke learning studio and a designated academy space, with travel and lunch expenses covered, and paid work experience incorporated into the programme. Following graduation in July 2024, one young future professional will be offered a one-year paid placement at Kurt Geiger’s headquarters.

Harry Hall announces charity of the year for 2024

Equestrian specialist Harry Hall has announced Saving Abandoned Fly-Grazing Equines (SAFE) as its charity of the year for 2024. The Bradford based equestrian specialist will raise money for SAFE in a variety of ways – anyone who joins its One Club membership, takes out an insurance policy, or shops at HarryHall.com will result in a donation to the charity.

The team will also donate unsold clothing, horse equipment, and supplements to the charity. In a move to further boost the funds raised, Harry Hall will also double one month’s total donation value on two occasions throughout the year. Money raised by Harry Hall will allow the charity to continue to rescue horses and campaign for their welfare, making sure no horse is left abandoned. Harry Hall has raised more than £30,000 for equine charities and good causes over the past five years.

Stafford-based housebuilder raises £5,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society

Employees from housebuilder Vistry Group’s Mercia region have raised £5,000 for the company’s chosen charity of the year, the Alzheimer’s Society. Staff based at Vistry Mercia’s regional head office in Dunston, near Stafford, took part in a series of fundraising activities throughout 2023, including a golf day, memory challenge and Christmas jumper day.

Colleagues also successfully completed a challenge to collectively climb the height of the world’s highest peak Mount Everest (29,029ft) during the month of September. Five employees hiked to the top of Mount Snowdon in Wales, contributing a combined 17,800ft to the overall total by reaching the mountain’s 3,560ft-high summit, as well as raising £730 in sponsorship. Staff contributed a further 44,672ft by running up the stairs at Vistry Mercia’s head office, boosting the overall total to 62,472ft – more than double the original target.

High fives all round – here's just a small number of moments we've celebrated on the way to £5,000,000 for @CR_UK https://t.co/qnptZD25pW #LittleThings #Fundraising pic.twitter.com/RMJdUnxOFG — Roadchef (@Roadchef) January 18, 2024

Roadchef celebrates raising £5 million for charity partner Cancer Research UK

Roadchef has now raised £5 million for its charity partner, Cancer Research UK achieved through an accumulation of six years’ worth of fundraising initiatives.

Since their partnership began in 2018, Roadchef’s customers and employees have organised and participated in numerous events that enabled the company to raise over £1 million each year since 2021. These have included three peak challenges, annual golf days, various walks and hikes, the London Marathon, fancy dress days and more. Most recently, staff from Watford Gap, Norton Canes and Maidstone MSA’s embarked on a 30km Walkathon dressed in fancy dress costumes, raising over £3,000 for the charity.