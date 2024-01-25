Crowdfunder reduces fees for community share offers The Drewe Arms in Drewsteignton: the local community ran a community share offer in 2023 to raise enough to purchase the freehold

Crowdfunder is reducing fees for all community share offers through a new partnership with Co-operatives UK.

Crowdfunder’s platform fee for community share offers is now 3% + VAT on the first £300,000 raised and 2% + VAT on any amount raised over £300,000.

2024 also sees Crowdfunder offering a 0.5% platform fee discount on the initial £300,000 raised for share offers that hold the Community Shares Standard Mark before they go live. The transaction fee will remain unchanged at 2.4% (+ 20p per pledge) + VAT for UK and EEA transactions. The Standard Mark represents a commitment to nationally agreed-upon standards for best practices in community share offers.

Max Upton, Head of Campaigns & Special Projects at Crowdfunder, said:

“Community ownership is at the forefront of our strategy in 2024, and we believe this fee reduction and teaming up with Co-operatives UK will significantly support communities in gaining control of the assets that matter most to them. Over the last 8 years, Crowdfunder has successfully raised over £20mn for community share offers, transforming pubs, sports clubs, music venues, community energy initiatives, and more, across the UK. By working together, we aim to help raise even more over the coming years.”

John Dawson, Head of Market Development & Investment at Co-operatives UK, said:

“We are delighted that Crowdfunder has recognised the huge value of the Community Shares Standard Mark by offering this discount. The mark is instrumental in the process of improving share offers, reassuring investors, and attracting other funding. Co-operatives UK has been at the forefront of the community shares revolution for over a decade, helping communities raise over £200mn in investment. We know co-operatives and community benefit societies using community shares are incredibly resilient – with a 92% survival rate. We hope that rate will inch even higher as even more community share offers achieve the mark.”

Crowdfunder also recently announced new joint CEOs with company Founder and CEO Rob Love stepping down. Dawn Bébe and Simon Deverell