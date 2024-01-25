5 products raising funds for good causes

From tea, and beer, to jewellery and games – here’s a round up of products supporting charities through their sales.

The RCN Foundation named charity of the quarter by Bird & Blend Tea Co

The RCN Foundation has been selected as the Bird & Blend Tea Co. ChariTEA of the quarter. The RCN Foundation has chosen tea blend, Deep Breaths to help raise funds for an Into Nursing Grant, a bursary designed to support a future nurse during their training and help create the next generation of nurses. Profits from every online purchase of Deep Breaths throughout January – March 2024 will be donated to the chariTEA. All customers can also donate to The RCN Foundation through QR codes on posters in store.

As well as the tea blend fundraising, on Random Act of Kindness Day, 17 February, Bird & Blend will offer a free cup of Love Hearts tea in stores for NHS nurses & midwives (and anyone showing NHS or Bluelights ID) where they can also pick up a note of support from Bird & Blend customers. From now, all Bird & Blend customers, that visit any of the 17 stores around the UK, will be encouraged to write a note of support on a paper heart for nurses, and midwives. All hearts will then be displayed in store ready for Random Acts of Kindness Day and for taking away by those NHS visitors that visit for their free Love Hearts tea.

Rough Trade collaborates with Signature Brew for CALM Dry January fundraiser

Throughout January, Rough Trade will raise money for charity partner CALM to celebrate Dry January. The initiative will see £1 per sale of any non-alcoholic beer purchased at in-store bars in East London, Bristol and Nottingham donated to the mental health charity.

Heading up the offer is Signature Brew’s frontline non-alcoholic beer ‘Lo-Fi’, which will be served to customers on draught. Rough Trade teamed up with London-based brewery Signature Brew in March 2023, just weeks before Record Store Day, stocking a selection of its in-store bars with the brewery’s flagship collection exclusively on draught. Shortly after, in September 2023, the retailer partnered with CALM in support of its suicide prevention and mental health services, starting with a launch event fundraiser at its Rough Trade East store, followed by a recent prize draw and ongoing donation efforts that have raised over £7,000 for the charity.

Tote bag sales to support Action for Children, Home-Start UK and Who Cares? Scotland.

A tote bag, designed by a care-experienced student, is now available online and in John Lewis and Waitrose stores, aiming to raise donations for the Partnership’s Building Happier Futures programme, which sees it work with charities to support care-experienced young people. Made from recycled bottles, profits from each £12 bag sold will go to Action for Children, Home-Start UK and Who Cares? Scotland.

18-year-old Michael Archibald applied to collaborate with the John Lewis Partnership and creative agency Saatchi & Saatchi, and was selected by Who Cares? Scotland to put his mark on a new product. Michael worked with the in-house design team and creative partners at Saatchi & Saatchi to create his unique design, including a one-on-one workshop in Glasgow. His bag is the first item in a range which will be available in John Lewis and Waitrose shops and online, and aims to create opportunities for talented designers who are care-experienced. The collaborative design-led project will see more products launch throughout 2024 and beyond

🚀 Hurry! The clock is ticking on the 'Heroes of Film & Television' Humble Bundle with just 48 hours to go! 🎮✨

Play for a cause and support @UNICEF_uk's incredible efforts.



Secure your bundle now! 👉 https://t.co/WcjJrTYQKc pic.twitter.com/rdUFZ8P3mC — Outright Games (@Outright_Games) January 22, 2024

Outright Games’s biggest ever Humble Bundle supports UNICEF UK

Outright Games’s biggest ever Humble Bundle of IPs including everything from Jumanji and Adventure Time to Star Trek and Transformers is supporting UNICEF UK.

Worth more than £450 ($560 USD) in total, bundle prices start at £3.97 ($5 USD), with Outright Games donating 100% of the net profits to the charity. This is part of Outright Games’ ongoing charity fundraising efforts to support UNICEF Global’s programmes for children worldwide and its work in promoting education, health and nutrition, and responding to the needs of children impacted by conflict and natural disasters.

Bulgari & Save the Children celebrate 15 years of partnership with custom-made necklace & campaign

Celebrating 15 years of partnership with Save the Children, Bulgari is renewing its commitment through the new #WITHMEWITHYOU campaign and the introduction of a pendant necklace to its custom-made jewellery collection. Inspired by the signature line B.zero1 Rock, the sterling silver necklace featuring a round pendant with metallic studs will be sold at the retail price of 800 EUR (US$760) of which 95 EUR will be donated to Save the Children. Starting from January 1, the same amount will be donated for each piece sold of the collection, which also includes a ring, a bracelet, and two other pendant necklaces.

The #WITHMEWITHYOU campaign will be fully unveiled with videos on 7 February, which will include Bulgari Global Brand Ambassador Anne Hathaway sharing a message about the importance of going further and doing more, and supermodel Eva Herzigova sharing the world of Sumiya, a young girl from Nepal who joined the Youth Empowerment Bulgari programme to learn what is required to start a business.