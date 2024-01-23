Clear Channel UK is Creative Shootout’s OOH partner for ’24, plus more sector supplier news

A round up of recent sector supplier news, including Clear Channel UK’s appointment by The Creative Shootout, Give a Little’s 2023 in numbers, GoCardless’s extension of its partnership with Comic Relief, and Save The Children UK’s announcement of its partnership with Medialab.

Clear Channel UK becomes Creative Shootout’s official OOH media partner for 2024

Clear Channel UK has been announced as The Creative Shootout’s 2024 official Out of Home media partner, supporting the awards with £100,000 of media inventory.

Now in its seventh year, The Creative Shootout’s Live Final Show takes place this week on Thursday 25 January at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly in London. Clear Channel will offer the inventory prize for this year’s winning campaign, which will be staged by the winning agency for Charity of the Year, Carers UK, later in 2024. The partnership will see the winning campaign showcased on digital Out of Home screens across some of the UK’s top shopping malls, like The Trafford Centre, Brent Cross and The Bullring.

The Creative Shootout event sees the eight agencies given four hours to work on the creative brief they receive from Carers UK at lunchtime. The agency teams of four will then have only eight minutes each in the evening to convince the live audience and judging panel that they have a winning campaign for the charity. This year’s agencies are: Boldspace, Given, Havas, Mischief, MullenLowe, Propellernet, Ready10, and Red Consultancy.

Ben Hope, Marketing Director at Clear Channel UK, said:

“The Creative Shootout is becoming well known as the radical format awards programme that gives back to charity, whilst promoting what is great about the UK marketing sector at the same time – unrivalled creative thinking, impactful ideas and a pipeline of outstanding talent. The partnership bolsters our existing charitable efforts, leveraging Out of Home as a creative canvas and a Platform for Good, so we’re delighted to be involved.”

Comic Relief extends relationship with GoCardless

Bank payment company GoCardless and Comic Relief have extended their relationship until 2026, enabling Comic Relief to continue using GoCardless for Direct Debit to collect recurring donations all year round.

This will enable Comic Relief, which started working with GoCardless in 2019, to take more donations outside of its yearly Red Nose Day fundraising campaign.

Pat Phelan, Managing Director of UK & Ireland and Chief Customer Officer at GoCardless, said:

“We know that recurring donations are better when financial pressures increase – giving little, but often, goes a long way. For charities, implementing Direct Debit greatly improves flexibility for donors, leading to an increase in the overall donations that they receive. We’re proud to extend this long-standing relationship and power payments for good.”

Give A Little’s donation revenues rise to £14.3mn YOY

Donation revenues raised through the Give A Little® platform have increased by 76.7% year on year to £14.3mn, it has announced. The platform, which helps charities collect cashless donations, also celebrated its biggest ever month, helping charities raise £1.9mn in December 2023 alone.

7,500 charities from churches and hospices to museums and fundraising led charities including the Eden Project and the British Red Cross have joined the Give A Little community since it launched in 2019 and over £28.4mn has been raised through the platform so far.

In 2023:

3,788 charities joined the platform: a 23.9% increase year on year.

Charities collected £14.3mn in cashless donations, which is a 76.7% increase year on year.

UK Charities subscribing to Give A Little received additional Gift Aid income of £765,280 by enabling Gift Aid on their fundraising campaigns.

The average donation value for charities collecting card present contactless and Chip + PIN donations was £10.24 and for those collecting online donations, it was £37.05

Over 1.25mn cashless donations were made through the Give A Little platform: an increase of 76.4% year on year

In July, the Give A Little community of charities reached a total of £20mn raised since the platform’s launch in 2019. This milestone was achieved three times quicker than the previous milestone of £10mn, which took three years to achieve and was celebrated in August 2022.

Ben Stewart, Give A Little MD commented:

“It’s been a fantastic year for our community of charities who are reaping the rewards of adopting cashless technology. The numbers speak for themselves with significant growth in donation revenues as well as a record number of new charities joining. 2024 is shaping up to be another big year and we expect to welcome even more charities having recently launched new features and technologies including Tap on Phone, offline donations and recurring contactless donations.”

Save the Children UK appoints Medialab to manage media planning and buying

Save the Children UK has completed the competitive review process for its media planning and buying agency contract and has appointed Medialab.

The review was managed by media advisors The Aperto Partnership.

Sarah Potter, Director of Strategic planning, Innovation and Insight at Save the Children UK said:

“We met some fantastic people and saw some brilliant thinking from the agencies involved in this process and thank them all for their time and energy. Medialab stood out for their understanding of our challenges, and demonstrated how they will help us make a step change in our impact for children immediately and in the long-term. We are very grateful for the The Aperto Partnership’s specialist expertise and guidance to get us to a great result from our process.”

Alex Kirk, Managing Director at Medialab said:

“We look forward to putting our collaborative, data-driven approach to media strategy and optimisation into action at a time when Save the Children’s role has greater significance than ever before.”