Labour will reset relationship between government & civil society, Starmer pledges Official portrait, UK Parliament

Speaking at today’s Labour and Civil Society Summit hosted by Pro Bono Economics, Labour leader Keir Starmer said that the relationship between government and civil society needs a reset and pledged to ensure this happens if the party is elected this year.

Starmer also said that a Labour government would work with the sector on its “mission for a decade of national renewal.”

In his speech, Starmer outlined his vision for how the charity sector can help deliver Labour’s five missions for Britain in government, delivering the Summit’s keynote speech to charity leaders, and joined by shadow ministers, including frontbenchers Wes Streeting, Yvette Cooper and Bridget Phillipson.

It was the first time in more than a decade that a major party leader in Britain has set out a vision for the charity sector.

Once in a generation chance for partnership

In his speech, Starmer said Labour would not “write off the contribution of civil society”, and that this was a “once-in-a-generation chance: a mission-led government, a partnership between government and civil society”.

Criticising the Conservative government, he said that for too long civil society’s voice had been ignored, and that “14 years of chaos and crisis have pushed people to the brink, stretched charities like yours beyond their limits and damaged the social fabric that ties us together”.

Starmer called for a ‘society of service’, saying:

“Now we need a new vision for a new era. A renewed social contract. A new focus on those who build the bonds that connect us, the communities that nurture us and the local institutions that support us.”

On the need for a reset between government and civil society, he said it was: “Because you should feel that you can speak up on behalf of the people you serve without fear, call out injustice where you see it and continue to push us all to be and do better.”

Civil society “essential”

He added:

“Civil society is not just a nice news story in a local paper, something we can feel warm and fluffy about. It’s essential if we’re going to get our economy back on track and achieve the highest sustained growth in the G7. “Look at the thousands of charities across the UK supporting people back into work. The organisations facilitating local regeneration. Or providing more than six million volunteering opportunities and employing almost a million people. “And look – you should not have to clean up the mess your government created. But it is to your credit, and to the credit of this country, that you have always held up your end of the social contract.”

Labour’s pledge

He continued:

“Imagine a government committed to working with people, not doing things to people. Imagine if we could turn our attention from firefighting every day to the long-term renewal this country needs. “That’s our pledge to you: that if we are privileged to be elected to serve this year, we will work with you on our mission for a decade of national renewal. Every word of that phrase is important. “A decade, because – realistically – that is how long it will take. And civil society knows better than anyone that lasting change takes longer than an election cycle.”

Starmer concluded:

“This is a once-in-a-generation chance: a mission-led government, a partnership between government and civil society. Our door is open. We will welcome anyone who wants to make our national life better to take their place at the table, to shape the future. “And I’ll be frank with you – this isn’t just an invitation. It’s an ask. Because this is an opportunity for hope. A chance to protect those who are vulnerable, like this building once did. To rebuild our country, just like this church was rebuilt. To create a society of service for a decade of national renewal. To get Britain’s future back.”

Commenting on Starmer’s speech, Matt Whittaker, CEO of Pro Bono Economics, said:

“The UK’s charities are essential to solving the major challenges we face as a country today. They are equally pivotal to both Rishi Sunak’s five pledges as Prime Minister and Keir Starmer’s five missions for a Labour government. “It was encouraging then to hear that recognised by Keir Starmer in his keynote speech today, as he rightly acknowledged that the sector has been ignored for too long by policymakers, amid the competing demands of the state and business. “The ‘Society of Service’ vision identified in today’s speech marks the first time a political leader in the UK has set out a strategic vision for how the sector can serve as a partner to government since David Cameron’s ‘Big Society’ concept in 2010. “Importantly, this new vision also recognises the ‘essential’ role the sector has to play in the country’s economic regeneration. Today, the sector is a vital source of jobs – employing nearly 1 million people nationally – and it plays a pivotal role in supporting people back to work and facilitating local regeneration. “As today’s speech noted, charities sit at the centre of everything the nation aspires to – from the health of the economy to the quality of life we enjoy. It is vital then that the government which comes to power following the next general election introduces concrete policies designed to help the sector unleash its full potential.”