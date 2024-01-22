Gift acceptance and due diligence - course details. Two hands, one thumb down, one thumb up.

Evidence sought to inform research project on local civil society infrastructure

Melanie May

Melanie May | 22 January 2024 | News

the corner of a ringbound notebook and a silver pen

A call for evidence has been issued to inform year-long research on local civil society infrastructure (LCSI).

The research project is being conducted by Pro Bono Economics (PBE), in partnership with Ipsos UK and the Centre for Regional Economic and Social Research (CRESR) at Sheffield Hallam University. It is supported by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and follows calls by PBE for a “root and branch review” of LCSI, as part of the Law Family Commission on Civil Society.

LCSI explained

LCSI consists of place-based organisations including Councils for Voluntary Service (CVSs), Volunteer Centres and Community Foundations, and supports and promotes CSOs by providing advice, guidance and development training; promoting collaboration; providing sector leadership locally, and/or helping to promote volunteering.

Advertisement

Gift acceptance and due diligence course by Kerry Rock. Background image (filtered yellow) of one hand on the left with thumb down, and on the right a hand with a thumb up.

Recent research by 360Giving shows a decline in spending on LCSI.

How to respond to the call for evidence

The call for evidence is an opportunity for anyone with evidence, insight or knowledge of LCSI to submit literature or evidence they feel is relevant to the four research questions:

Evidence can be submitted via the PBE website. The deadline is Friday 26 January.

Jack Larkham, Senior Research and Policy Analyst at PBE, said:

“Having called for a ‘root and branch review’ of local civil society infrastructure as part of the Law Family Commission on Civil Society, we are delighted to be partnering with Ipsos and CRESR to deliver this vital and timely research and are grateful to DCMS for their support.

 

“This call for evidence provides the opportunity for anyone with research or insight into local civil society infrastructure in England to contribute to this important work and will help to ensure that the diversity and complexity of this subject matter is properly explored. Thank you in advance to anyone who takes the time to contribute.”

Related posts

UK Fundraising
1 April 2014

Fundraising think tank to bring new thinking to fundraising from other disciplines
UK Fundraising
19 September 2019

Charities have key role to play in debating climate change, CAF poll finds
UK Fundraising
24 September 2019

Public’s perceptions of fundraising as a career revealed in IoF survey
15 December 2021

Survey shows high job satisfaction among charity workers but many seeking new roles

Loading

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.

Mastodon