Omaze pledges £10mn for GOSH Charity in first ever multi-year partnership Cotswolds house interior

Omaze has pledged to give Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity (GOSH Charity) £10 million through multiple house draws over the next five years, as it kicks off its first multi-year charity partnership.

This also marks the second time Omaze has partnered with GOSH Charity. The partnership starts with the launch of its first Million Pound House Draw – a five-bedroom Cotswolds countryside retreat worth over £3million, which launches today (18 January).

The Cotswolds house

Omaze aims to raise the £10 million to help GOSH Charity build a world-leading new Children’s Cancer Centre at Great Ormond Street Hospital. The appeal is the charity’s biggest fundraising appeal in its history, and it is currently at the halfway point.

Advertisement

The Children’s Cancer Centre will have new inpatient wards, intensive care units, new operating theatres and a cancer day care centre where children can receive their chemotherapy treatment, meaning the hospital’s specialist teams can all work more closely together in the same part of the campus. Alongside the clinical services, the Children’s Cancer Centre will also feature a new hospital school and outdoor spaces including a roof garden, to make sure children can still be children while they are going through their treatment.

Omaze is one of the Founder Partners of the project, and GOSH Charity will benefit from Omaze’s updated donation model, which enables it to increase its guaranteed minimum donation tenfold, rising from £100k to £1 million per house draw.

Liz Tait, Director of Fundraising at GOSH Charity

Liz Tait, GOSH Charity’s Director of Fundraising, said:

“Cancer is the biggest killer of children aged 1-14 in the UK, with five children tragically losing their lives to cancer every single week. GOSH already treats the highest number of children with cancer in the UK and has a long history of pioneering new medical advances to improve the treatment options. But these advances have outstripped the current cancer care facilities, and the hospital needs a new home to help deliver breakthrough therapies. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Omaze again to raise money to help build the new Children’s Cancer Centre at GOSH – together we can build it and help beat childhood cancer once and for all.”

GOSH Charity’s first partnership with Omaze was in 2021, and raised £500k that supported the hospital’s most urgent needs.

James Oakes, Chief International Officer at Omaze, said:

“We’re delighted to be partnering with GOSH Charity again for our latest house draw – and to announce our £10mn pledge to help build the new Children’s Cancer Centre at Great Ormond Street Hospital. By offering this beautiful property in the Cotswolds, along with £100,000 in cash, we’re giving people the chance to live mortgage and rent free for the rest of their life – as well as raising money for charities whilst introducing them to brand new audiences that they otherwise wouldn’t reach. “We’re tremendously proud that the Omaze community has already raised over £28 million for good causes across the UK.”

The Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Cotswolds closes on Sunday 25 February for online entries and Tuesday 27 February 2024 for postal entries.